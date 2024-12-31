Here's How Many Appetizers You Need Based On The Size Of Your Party

Nothing ruins a party faster than running out of food. Recently, I was planning a baby shower, and I was so worried that I wouldn't have enough appetizers to last through the get-together. Well, I went in the complete opposite direction and ended up buying way too much and wasting most of it. Party planning can definitely be stressful, especially when estimating the right amount of appetizers to ensure everyone is satisfied. One of the most effective ways to calculate your needs is by following a per person guide. From that baseline, you can then adjust for factors like the event length, the time of day, and the type of gathering.

Generally speaking, plan for 4 to 6 pieces per guest for light, short gatherings or if there is a full meal to follow. Budget for 8 to 10 pieces for longer events, like an evening cocktail party. When appetizers are the main meal or the event lasts several hours, increase this number to 12 to 15 pieces per person. If your menu includes large format items like dips, charcuterie boards, or vegetable platters, you can slightly reduce the individual portions — factor about a quarter cup of each dip and around two ounces of meat, cheese, or vegetables per person. Shareable dishes add substance to your spread while making it easier to balance the overall menu. With the per person method, you'll have a clear starting point to ensure your party food is perfectly proportioned for any event.