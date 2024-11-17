Add Some Sweetness To Your Party With A Dessert Charcuterie Board

The first step in any great charcuterie board is finding the perfect board itself. A traditional wooden board is the most popular route, but depending on the party, you might opt for a specially-shaped platter to represent the occasion. Once you have the base, it's time to select foods. Start with the candies: jelly beans, gummy bears, caramel squares, chocolate-covered pretzels, truffle chocolates, and things of that nature.

If it fits, consider throwing in some bakery items, too – mini cupcakes, donut holes, cake pops, mini muffins, brownie bites, biscotti, mini chocolate chip cookies. Fresh fruits like chocolate-covered strawberries or caramel apples are popular choices to lighten the board. Don't forget to add sweet dipping sauces like marshmallow fluff, hazelnut spread, melted chocolate, and peanut butter to pair with pretzels or graham crackers.

When arranging the board, start on the inside and work your way out. Think about the round items, the jelly beans or M&M's, and arrange flat items like cookies or strawberries as a barrier to prevent them from rolling away. Place your bowls of dipping sauce on the corners of the board and fan the dipping options around it. You can plate your brownie bites in the shape of a flower, a heart, or a smile for a more personalized touch. Make your board as full and colorful as you can, mixing a variety of flavors and textures to create a dessert charcuterie that will leave your guests begging for a lesson in plating.