Add Some Sweetness To Your Party With A Dessert Charcuterie Board
Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in recent years. The spreads (whether on an actual board or not) are usually filled to the brim with aesthetically arranged meats, cheeses, and finger foods. Even Costco has tried selling pre-made charcuterie boards, no doubt wanting to capitalize on the current obsession. While a classic savory charcuterie board is a great way to serve small bites at a party, a dessert charcuterie board is the perfect compliment to satisfy your sweet-toothed guests. With endless options and party themes involving sweets, fruits, and dips, these boards are a creative twist on the beloved savory format.
Picture a visually appealing variation of sweet treats that are relatively easy to assemble and a fun way to express your culinary creativity. Include a variety of sweets in your charcuterie board — everything from cookies to jelly beans to mini cupcakes — alongside sweet dipping options like marshmallow fluff or hazelnut spread, and don't forget to add fresh fruits or meringues for a lighter option. Adding a dessert charcuterie board to your next party checklist is a guaranteed way to land a spot on your friends' Instagram stories!
Tips for building a jaw-dropping dessert charcuterie board
The first step in any great charcuterie board is finding the perfect board itself. A traditional wooden board is the most popular route, but depending on the party, you might opt for a specially-shaped platter to represent the occasion. Once you have the base, it's time to select foods. Start with the candies: jelly beans, gummy bears, caramel squares, chocolate-covered pretzels, truffle chocolates, and things of that nature.
If it fits, consider throwing in some bakery items, too – mini cupcakes, donut holes, cake pops, mini muffins, brownie bites, biscotti, mini chocolate chip cookies. Fresh fruits like chocolate-covered strawberries or caramel apples are popular choices to lighten the board. Don't forget to add sweet dipping sauces like marshmallow fluff, hazelnut spread, melted chocolate, and peanut butter to pair with pretzels or graham crackers.
When arranging the board, start on the inside and work your way out. Think about the round items, the jelly beans or M&M's, and arrange flat items like cookies or strawberries as a barrier to prevent them from rolling away. Place your bowls of dipping sauce on the corners of the board and fan the dipping options around it. You can plate your brownie bites in the shape of a flower, a heart, or a smile for a more personalized touch. Make your board as full and colorful as you can, mixing a variety of flavors and textures to create a dessert charcuterie that will leave your guests begging for a lesson in plating.