Are Costco's Mexican-Inspired Layered Pizzas A Taco Bell Copycat? 

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza is the stuff of fast food legend. When the chain discontinued the fusion dish in November 2020, it inspired a years-long campaign that led to a petition being signed by over 200,000 people. The campaign even gained the support of Dolly Parton. Thankfully, Taco Bell finally brought the beloved pizza back to menus in 2022. Still, some say that Taco Bell's new Mexican pizza tastes different, and we're constantly plagued by rumors that the Mexican pizza might disappear again. If we've learned anything from this saga, it's that we can't always rely on Taco Bell to supply our cravings for Mexican pizza. This brings us to Costco.

A Mexican-inspired layered pizza that looks suspiciously similar to the Taco Bell favorite has appeared in the Costco freezer aisle in the past few months, sparking speculation that this new product is a copycat of Taco Bell's popular menu item. The possibility of a Mexican pizza that can be bought in bulk and stored in the freezer is nothing short of game changing. Unfortunately, Costco's Mexican-inspired layered pizza isn't quite cutting it for Taco Bell fans. The consensus among them seems to be that Costco's new pizza is no substitute for Taco Bell's beloved Mexican pizza. According to some reviewers, the Costco pizza is more akin to a decent tostada than the iconic Taco Bell item.