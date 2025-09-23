This 5-Foot Tall Chocolate Advent Calendar Was Spotted At Costco (At A Tall Price)

Move over, Halloween; Christmas is coming to town. Winter's biggest holiday isn't being subtle about its arrival to retail stores either, at least not at Costco, where Christmas is standing 5 feet tall in the form of a human-sized advent calendar from Swiss chocolate giant Lindt. According to social media posts, the behemoth calendars have been released only in select Costco stores.

The selling price isn't 100% clear. Some folks have reported the chocolate-filled gift that keeps on giving will set buyers back $150, but at my local Costco in Alabama, it showed up online for just over $200. A social media post from 2024 showed that the same calendars were available a year ago for £179 in the United Kingdom (the equivalent of about $233).

With other advent calendars, you open up the little "door" every day during the month of December to reveal a bite-sized piece of chocolate or a small prize. With these giant Costco Lindt calendars, you're treated to full-sized bags of different flavors of Lindt Lindor truffles, entire candy bars, the line's golden chocolate bears, and more. Because of the sheer amount of chocolate you'll be uncovering, these 5-foot calendars would be perfect for very large families, office settings, or classrooms.