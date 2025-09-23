This 5-Foot Tall Chocolate Advent Calendar Was Spotted At Costco (At A Tall Price)
Move over, Halloween; Christmas is coming to town. Winter's biggest holiday isn't being subtle about its arrival to retail stores either, at least not at Costco, where Christmas is standing 5 feet tall in the form of a human-sized advent calendar from Swiss chocolate giant Lindt. According to social media posts, the behemoth calendars have been released only in select Costco stores.
The selling price isn't 100% clear. Some folks have reported the chocolate-filled gift that keeps on giving will set buyers back $150, but at my local Costco in Alabama, it showed up online for just over $200. A social media post from 2024 showed that the same calendars were available a year ago for £179 in the United Kingdom (the equivalent of about $233).
With other advent calendars, you open up the little "door" every day during the month of December to reveal a bite-sized piece of chocolate or a small prize. With these giant Costco Lindt calendars, you're treated to full-sized bags of different flavors of Lindt Lindor truffles, entire candy bars, the line's golden chocolate bears, and more. Because of the sheer amount of chocolate you'll be uncovering, these 5-foot calendars would be perfect for very large families, office settings, or classrooms.
Big and bougie advent calendars
Advent calendars revealing miniature chocolates are still extremely popular, but they are hardly the only kind available anymore. The wine advent calendars from Aldi are worth buying, and the budget grocery chain has also offered cheese calendars in the past. French jam extraordinaire, Bonne Maman, offers an advent calendar full of tiny jars of its jams and spreads for about $55. Hopefully the company's raspberry jam is included, as we found it to be Bonne Maman's best flavor when we conducted a taste test.
In addition to themed advent calendars offering Lego pieces, perfumes, makeup, and jewelry, many edible (and drinkable) treat calendars are worth far more than even the best toys of my youth (I'm looking at you, Nintendo Entertainment System). Fancy kitchen store Williams-Sonoma is selling a culinary advent calendar for a whopping $349. Buyers can expect mini portions of items like sea salt, olive oils, condiments, chocolates, preserves, and candies. Chicago-based Vosges Haut-Chocolat chocolatier is also getting in on the chocolate advent action this year, but only if you're willing to shell out $375 for 24 bite-sized chocolates. So, as costly as the 5-foot Lindt chocolate advent calendar at Costco is, it's still quite a steal when compared to others. Plus, you get a lot more chocolate.