We Tried And Ranked 28 Lindt Lindor Truffle Flavors
Lindt's sweet success with chocolate story began in Switzerland back in 1845. In 1949, a new, finer recipe for chocolate was born, and given the name "Lindor," which combined the Lindt name with the French word for gold, "or." Twenty years later, a rounded truffle treat, packaged in wrappers and resembling a tree dangling bauble, was hatched for Christmas, and quickly proved its staying power.
Today, the Lindt Lindor Truffles come in all kinds of colorful and revealing wrappers, and many many different flavors, both the shell and filling within. I set out to try as many of the Lindt Lindor Truffle flavors that are sold in the U.S. market, and figure out which are truly the creme of the crop, and perhaps which ones the chocolatiers should drop, and ranked them from worst to best.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
28. Blood Orange
The mixture of fruit flavors and chocolate requires a delicate balance, and an acquired taste. I have never been able to get over that, but gave Blood Orange, which arrived on the scene in 2022, a fair shake.
Made with both a powder and an extract of the namesake citrus fruit, it certainly delivers the promised flavor. Problem is, when paired with the chocolate, it was too jarring of a match, and I could barely finish it. Sadly, this is just further proof that some fruits, and fruit flavors do not belong inside chocolate.
27. Non-Dairy Oatmilk Dark
I'm all for companies offering milk alternatives for either those who can't enjoy the real thing, or perhaps want to avoid it. Lindt Lindor rolled out a Non-Dairy Oatmilk version of the truffle in 2023, which contains chocolate, cocoa butter, almond butter, oat extract powder, rice extract powder, and soy lecithin.
Both in smell and taste, something felt off, telling the mind this perhaps wasn't escargot chocolate. The dark version had more of an artifice to it than the standard one, making it the lesser of the two options.
26. Non-Dairy Oatmilk
Again, it's great that there's a Non-Dairy Oatmilk flavor on the Lindt Lindor roster, for those who want to indulge in their own dietary needs or fashion. It has identical ingredients to its Dark brother flavor, although the order of them demonstrate that cocoa butter may perhaps be more of the lead here than the chocolate.
This one also has the drawback of trying to pass itself off as the real thing but not exactly passing the test. However, without the darkness included here, the regular Non-Dairy Oatmilk tasted just a hair less artificial. Congrats!
25. Tiramisu
Tiramisu is a decadent and wildly popular Italian dessert. Its name translates as "pick me up," and most people happily enjoy doing so. I have to admit, it's one dessert I have never gravitated to, due to its super rich taste. Lindt Lindor's take joined the club in 2024, and is rounded out with any array of milk ingredients, as well as mascarpone and coffee.
For those seeking a perfect after dinner truffle to take with or in lieu of a cup of black, and hot caffeine, this may just be the ticket. For me, I would politely just say "no grazie."
24. Dark Chocolate
For a company that produces a lot of chocolate, you would think that a standard Dark Chocolate flavor would be a sure slam dunk. Lindt Lindor's checks all the boxes in terms of make-up, but in taste, didn't exactly hit the mark.
The problem is the truffle filling, which is a little too bitter, and ultimately leaves behind not the greatest aftertaste reminder. The good news is there are better and darker alternatives offered by Lindt Lindor.
23. Coconut Chocolate
Lindt Lindor's Coconut Chocolate is made-up with both actual coconut and natural coconut flavor, and even from its exterior gives off suntan lotion aroma vibes. What's fun is cutting this one in two, and the chocolate shell and stark white interior almost resembles an actual halved coconut.
This one is perfect for a beachy vacation, perhaps after downing a piña colada. However, land-lovers may not think it such a shore thing.
22. Double Chocolate
I was mystified by the flavor name Double Chocolate. By definition, these truffles all seem to feature a double dose of chocolate, from the shell and the creamy interiors that reside within. Highlights of its ingredients list include: milk chocolate, chocolate, cocoa butter, cocoa powder processed with alkali, and bourbon vanilla beans.
So what does that add up to? It tasted like the chocolate glaze that feels right at home on a donut, but perhaps not exactly a perfect partner for even more chocolate.
21. White Chocolate
White chocolate is a very divisive, and many don't consider it real chocolate. Whatever it is, white chocolate can be delicious, and it's here to stay. Lindt Lindor brought a straight White Chocolate flavor on board in 2014, and it's white shell is a common covering now for many of its other flavors.
Lindt Lindor's White Chocolate is a very solid. The only problem with this standalone one, is the truffle interior matches too closely in flavor with the exterior. It's almost too much of a white chocolate good thing.
20. Raspberry Cheesecake
Raspberry Cheesecake is a newbie Lindt Lindor flavor, having joined the team in only 2025. I was surprised to see, not a brown or white shell, but a pretty in pink one, which surrounds a lovely white interior. It also had a nice aroma, landing somewhere between the Cheesecake and Dark Strawberry flavors.
While this flavor is certainly an inspired one, the combination ends up leaning too heavily on the cream side. The raspberry flavoring is too subtle, leaving it to mainly be a slight variation of White Chocolate.
19. Birthday Cake
The flavor of "Birthday Cake" has found its way into everything from Kit Kats to Birthday Cake Oreos. Lindt joined the celebration with the flavor starting in 2023.
The stand out here are the birthday colored crunch pieces, which is made up of sugar, rice flour, palm oil, and spirulina, beet juice, and turmeric to bring the party to life. A bite of this one is like busting open a piñata filled with a sugar sweet overload of vanilla. For vanilla-lovers, RSVP ASAP.
18. Strawberries and Cream
Strawberries and cream teamed up for a Lindt Lindor truffle in 2014. This one has all the pieces in place, including strawberry powder in its chemistry. The white shell has little bits of what looks like red seeds, resembling pineberries.
This truffle is a head above the Raspberry Cheesecake one, providing a balance between the white chocolate and the fruit flavor. I actually grew to like it more on a second round of tasting also, but knowing that the Dark Strawberry flavor exists keeps this one from being a true all-star.
17. Almond Butter
The next handful-ish of truffles aren't all that dissimilar. Slight variations make some slightly better than others.
Almond Butter has the slight dishonor of being at the bottom of this grouping, but that shouldn't stop anyone from enjoying this one that first came about in 2022. While almond butter is a key ingredient in the truffle, it didn't have any almond-nuttiness to it. Instead, it tasted like a buttery Hershey Kiss.
16. Caramel
Caramel and milk chocolate are one of the better sweet pairings in the world of confections. Lindt Lindor's version was introduced in 2012, and delivers an as-expected, solid truffle experience.
The caramel kind of perks up with an immediate sweetness on a first bite, and the filling goes down even smoother with subsequent encounters. It's almost like eating a reverse Twix candy, but I wish that crumbled shortbread cookie bar pieces were also included here.
15. Dulce de Leche
If you unwrapped truffles of Almond Butter, Caramel, and Dulce de Leche, and blindly tasted one after the other, you probably won't be able to greatly tell them apart. However, if you had to pick one that held an edge over the other two, you may come to the conclusion I did — the Dulce de Leche gets the nod.
This one combines the likes of milk chocolate, cocoa butter, milk, skim milk, chocolate, and caramel powder to form a really good truffle mimicking caramelized sugar in milk. While its interior filling looked muddy, its taste had the perfect amount of sweetness.
14. Hazelnut
With a nutty looking exterior, you'd think the inside of this Hazelnut truffle would also be swimming with further bits. Breaking the shell in two, the nuts only seem to exist within the shell.
A bite of this truffle reveals a taste matching the visual aspects — just a hint of hazelnut. This layer of texture is a nice change of pace, but I wish this one was swimming with even more crunchy bits all over.
13. Fudge Swirl
If one truffle was worth slicing in two, to examine and admire, the Fudge Swirl is the one to sharpen up for a close-up. It's such a visual pleasure, you almost don't even want to eat it.
The flavor itself isn't all that fudge-like. Perhaps all those summers at the beach, eating boardwalk fudge has skewered my perception of what fudge tastes like — both rich, sandy, and dense. This truffle doesn't really bring any of that to the table, but its final flavoring is a winning one. It has just enough of a difference maker in its make-up to make it the king of this synonymous truffle grouping.
12. Milk Chocolate
We're now entering the next grouping of truffles that are similar in their milk chocolate simplicity. The subgroup is kicked off by the original Lindt Lindor flavor that started it all — Milk Chocolate. If one even thought of the phrase Lindt Lindor truffle, this is what would spring to mind.
What's great about this one is that it pulls no surprises, never disappoints, and time and time again, delivers a great chocolate taste inside and out. Like they say, if it isn't broken, don't fix it, so please never change.
11. 60% Cocoa Extra Dark Chocolate
While the truffle that went by the name Dark Chocolate didn't seem to fully be up to the task, thankfully Lindt Lindor has two more options that pick up the slack. The first superior one on the docket is 60% Cocoa. It's outfitted in a black and gray wrapper, an outwardly somber affair. The lack of flashy color just means this truffle is serious business.
The touted percentage of cocoa is helped along with the top lining ingredient of bittersweet chocolate. The shell has a nice darker brown shade and proved to be where all the dark flavor lies. The inside held a rich regular chocolate, which made for a silky punch.
10. 70% Cocoa Extra Dark Chocolate
Why settle on 60% Cocoa Extra Dark Chocolate when there's an upgrade option that tacks on 10% more. The ingredients between the 60% and 70% Cocoa Extra Dark line-up almost 1-to-1, but here the vanilla beans are of a bourbon nature.
It all adds up to a tad more bit of richness on the outside, and an inside filling that is fluffy and buttery. So, when should we expect the next generation upgrade — 80% Cocoa Extra Dark, or should we just skip that and go straight to 100%?
9. Sea Salt
While sweet and spicy is all the rage these days, not to be overlooked is the more simple marriage of sweet and salty. Salting chocolate was a trend that took off in the late 1990s, and has flourished in candy shops and happy mouths ever since. Lindt Lindor married the two for a Sea Salt truffle in 2013.
For those expecting large grains of sea salt coating the chocolate shell, you'll just have to wait and be patient with this one. Even when you finally bite into this smooth sailing milk chocolate truffle, the salt doesn't announce its presence right off the bat. Long after the chocolate has reached the recesses of your mouth, that is actually when the hint of salt kicks in. This mild and belated release is like a double reward for good behavior.
8. Salted Caramel
So, now that we've established the deliciousness of the Sea Salt truffle, how could Lindt Lindor possibly improve upon that? Well, you add caramel into the mix, and insert chef kiss here.
This is both a superior caramel truffle product over the standard one, and one of the best all around milk chocolate pieces in general. The slow release salt reigns here, too, taking an eater on a slow rollercoaster of flavor that you'll want to get in line for straight after finishing the ride.
7. Stracciatella
Stracciatella is an Italian word that lends itself to three kinds of foods: a soup, a cheese, and a gelato. I'm sure the first two would make for an amusing flavor, alongside the April Fool's Lindt pulled back in 2014 with the truffle idea of Brussels Sprouts. Luckily it's the latter — the gelato — that is getting the truffle treatment.
Instead of a sea of white vanilla ice cream being interspersed with dark chocolate, here it's a white chocolate shell decked out with small, but very visible bits of cocoa. The result is super rich and fluffy, like a sultry sweet cream that almost borders on being very marshmallow-like. It looks and tastes like an inverted Oreo cookie, and for those who prefer its vanilla filling over the chocolate cookie (like me), then this truffle will be pure delizioso.
6. Dark Strawberry
Who doesn't love strawberries lovingly coated in chocolate? It was actually hard to imagine how that beloved dual-taste could be translated into a truffle, but any fears of a misfire disappeared within seconds of encountering Lindt Lindor's Dark Strawberry one.
Before I took a bite of any truffle for this taste test, I spent time inhaling each one's essence to see if it matched the flavor written on the package. I spent the most time smelling the incredible aromatic Dark Strawberry one. After I finally gave my nose a rest, and got to the eating, I was instantly smitten with this truffle. You can almost be fooled by this gem into thinking you're eating the genuine article. How sweet is that?
5. Mint
While the name "Milk Chocolate" hogs most of the shelf space in a candy aisle, and on our lips, don't sleep on the power of mint chocolate. There's a reason why Thin Mints are so good that copycat versions of them exist.
Lindt Lindor's Mint Milk Chocolate starts with a peppy mint smell, just like the standby candies that came well before it like Andes or After Eight candies. Cracking this one in half, it simply looks like chocolate surrounded by chocolate. However, its taste unleashes a magic smoothness that literally makes the mouth feel fresh and alive.
4. Snickerdoodle
Snickerdoodles are cinnamon, sugary, and buttery cookies that warm up smiles during the winter holidays. Alas, its flavorful powers are so good, they're solid cookies to munch on anytime of year.
That is exactly the case with Lindt Lindor's Snickerdoodle flavor, which features a white chocolate shell outfitted with tiny pieces of Snickeroodle cookie pieces. Those pieces are partially made up of molasses, ginger, and cinnamon, which are three uncommon ingredients to find in the company's truffles. It makes for a unique and full flavored truffle that acts as a source of culinary comfort.
3. Cheesecake
Let's get straight to the point with this truffle born in 2023 — do you love cheesecake? Well, then you will beyond LOVE Lindt Lindor's truffle of the same name. While it's similar in look and smell to the Birthday Cake one, this is the real life dessert turned truffle to turn to first.
The filling contains a fantastic rich cheesecake flavoring, and then seals its awesomeness by tossing in a lean hint of luscious lemon. This one also has a crunch to it, which I pretended was a graham cracker one. Like with the Dark Strawberry flavor, you could be fooled into thinking this is the real thing.
2. Matcha
Green tea has long been sipped for pleasure in Asia, and the fine powder of matcha made from its leaves has brought a lot of buzz, both in caffeine and popularity, over the last decade worldwide. Lindt Lindor anointed a truffle flavor in its honor back in 2017.
Cutting this truffle in two, the white and green are in stark contrast with one another, but also make for a symbiotic, visual splendor. Its smell is so alluring you'd think it was conjured up by the folks over at the Yankee Candle company. One bite is all you need to fall head over heels in love with this perfect truffle flavor. No other flavor can match-a it. Well, one can.
1. Pistachio
Figuring out a number one truffle over the other 27 wasn't formulated by a process of elimination, but deciding on which of the Lindt Lindor truffles truly separated itself from the pack, and offered a unique and utterly satisfying eating experience from start to finish. In the end, I went with my gut instinct, and my gut said the Pistachio was simply the best.
While there's nothing particularly exciting about its outside standard milk chocolate shell, or even its dull muddied white interior, this one soars purely on its flavor profile. With actual pistachio paste in its make up, this truffle nails the essence of pistachio, both in aroma and taste. Its nuttiness drove me nuts, I happily surrendered to its wonders, then, now, and forever.
Methodology
In early February of 2025, the fine folks at Lindt sent samples of 28 truffle flavors. Each of these flavors were sampled, in alphabetical order, by a group of four adults.
While each taste tester's opinions were taken into consideration, ultimately, I decided on the final rankings, based on my own tastes and criteria. The final criteria for this chew and review were taste, aroma, uniqueness, and overall lovability.