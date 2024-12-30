How To Decode The Flavor Of Lindor Chocolate By Wrapper Color

Every Lindt Lindor fan has had their hopes squashed at least once when they picked up a fancy, foil-wrapped chocolate truffle ball expecting a particular flavor but biting into another. The Swiss chocolate brand (which isn't actually "expertly crafted," according to a recent class action lawsuit) is notorious for its colorfully lined chocolate truffle treats, but it can be difficult to decipher which color means what. In theory, it's a genius system -– the consumer can pick out a red-lined Lindor ball from a bowl and know with certainty that they're picking up a milk chocolate flavor. But it can be easy to forget the color system. Luckily, the hue of the wrappers give some insight into their contents.

Lindor chocolate truffle flavors are generally easy to remember when you consider the tones of the wrapper -– the more vibrant the color, the fruitier the flavor. For example, the citrus-flavored Lindor ball is wrapped in a neon green foil and the orange Lindor ball is accompanied by a bright orange foil. Darker shades tend to indicate richer flavors, like the light brown foil that wraps the coffee-flavored Lindor. The color-coding may have some variation depending on region and limited-edition flavors, but on the whole, it's a simple way to quickly recognize which Lindor flavor you're grabbing.