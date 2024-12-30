How To Decode The Flavor Of Lindor Chocolate By Wrapper Color
Every Lindt Lindor fan has had their hopes squashed at least once when they picked up a fancy, foil-wrapped chocolate truffle ball expecting a particular flavor but biting into another. The Swiss chocolate brand (which isn't actually "expertly crafted," according to a recent class action lawsuit) is notorious for its colorfully lined chocolate truffle treats, but it can be difficult to decipher which color means what. In theory, it's a genius system -– the consumer can pick out a red-lined Lindor ball from a bowl and know with certainty that they're picking up a milk chocolate flavor. But it can be easy to forget the color system. Luckily, the hue of the wrappers give some insight into their contents.
Lindor chocolate truffle flavors are generally easy to remember when you consider the tones of the wrapper -– the more vibrant the color, the fruitier the flavor. For example, the citrus-flavored Lindor ball is wrapped in a neon green foil and the orange Lindor ball is accompanied by a bright orange foil. Darker shades tend to indicate richer flavors, like the light brown foil that wraps the coffee-flavored Lindor. The color-coding may have some variation depending on region and limited-edition flavors, but on the whole, it's a simple way to quickly recognize which Lindor flavor you're grabbing.
The Lindor color-coded flavor field guide
Perhaps the most recognizable flavor of Lindor chocolate truffles is the red foiled milk chocolate, followed by the signature dark blue foiled dark chocolate, and the golden-yellow foiled white chocolate. Almond is another popular flavor (with a purple foil) and so is the white chocolate and strawberry flavor which has a pink foil. Unfortunately, many of the foil colors look very similar, making the selection process more confusing. The salted caramel and stracciatella flavors both have a near-identical light blue foil, with sea salt and coconut flavors joining the blue foil party, as well, only showcasing slight variations to the blue tone. The hazelnut flavor copies the coffee flavor with a brown foil that's only minimally lighter. Besides the white chocolate flavor, mango & cream and caramel flavors also have a golden-yellow foil.
Lindor's selection of chocolate truffles is truly never-ending since the brand introduces limited edition flavors and foil colors. The pistachio milk chocolate flavor comes in a bright green foil similar to the citrus flavor, while the birthday cake flavor has a pink foil decorated with faux sprinkles. The white peppermint flavor utilizes another unique wrapper color with red and white stripes on the foil to mimic a real peppermint. Not to mention the cinnamon swirl flavor, wrapped in a deep turquoise foil. There's no need to stress about picking the wrong Lindor chocolate by its color, though. After all, who doesn't love a little chocolate truffle roulette?