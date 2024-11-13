Lindt Reveals That Its Chocolate Isn't Actually 'Expertly Crafted' At All

In an attempt to end a 2023 lawsuit about the presence of heavy metals in its dark chocolate, Lindt has confessed its branding as a premium chocolate company was all bogus. A February 2023 class action lawsuit called the chocolatier into question after Consumer Reports released a test that spotted lead and cadmium in two Lindt dark chocolate bars. In response to the lawsuit, Lindt & Sprungli — a Swiss chocolatier — is backpedaling on its own marketing, which highlighted the chocolate's "excellence" and its "expertly crafted" status.

Despite its gold-lettered packaging and commercials with ribbons of melted chocolate cascading from a whisk, Lindt's lawyers claimed its premium marketing was "puffery," or intentionally exaggerated claims, to call for an end to the class action. The court dismissed Lindt's motion, defining "puffery" as "exaggerated advertising, blustering, and boasting upon which no reasonable buyer would rely," according to Fortune.

The consumers behind the class action lawsuit — a group of residents from Alabama, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, and New York — claimed that the chocolatier's marketing deceived them into paying higher prices for what they believed to be high-quality and safe dark chocolate.