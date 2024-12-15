What's The Difference Between Truffles And Other Chocolate Treats?

Chocolate truffles are synonymous with decadence, romance, and luxury. However, even die-hard chocolate lovers might not know what actually makes a truffle a truffle (and not just an expensive piece of chocolate). The answer is simple, but like a good piece of high-quality chocolate, deceptively complex.

Ganache is the essential element that sets traditional truffles apart from other petite, chocolatey confections such as bonbons and pralines. Ganache is a rich mix of chocolate and cream which is commonly used as a filling or frosting for all kinds of chocolate treats, from entrancing thumbprint cookies to perfect Boston cream pie. According to a delightful but probably apocryphal origin story, chocolate truffles were accidentally invented by the French chef Auguste Escoffier.

As legend has it, one day Escoffier (or possibly one of his pupils) mistakenly poured hot cream into a bowl of chocolate. After shouting ganache –- which can mean idiot or imbecile in French –- the legendary chef realized that the resulting substance could easily be rolled into delicious bite-size balls resembling another French culinary treasure, the truffle fungus. Thus, chocolate truffles were born. How much (if any) of this story is true is unclear, but it does reinforce the fact that ganache is a defining feature of truffles.