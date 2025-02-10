Do Walmart's Girl Scout Cookies Copycats Live Up To The Original?

From January to April, the Girl Scouts show up at your local grocery store, church, or office building for the most wonderful time of the year: cookie season. You help a young woman gain entrepreneurial skills; they help you break your New Year's resolutions. But while Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs predictably arrive each season, the cookies have gotten more expensive over time. Walmart currently offers copycat versions of the Girl Scout classics all year, selling them at much lower prices than the real deal.

Walmart already has a reputation for replicating iconic foods for a fraction of their original price tag, including frozen breadsticks that measure up to Olive Garden's. But can Walmart reproduce Girl Scout cookies? To find out, I taste-tested Great Value cookies alongside their Girl Scout counterparts. I was impressed that Walmart's cookies can perform capably against the original versions and, in one instance, may be the superior treat.

Some caveats before we begin. First, Girl Scout cookie names differ by region and by bakery; I performed this test in California and therefore am referring to the cookie names used in that state. Second, don't expect frills with the Great Value varieties. These cookies come in nonresealable bags instead of boxes like the Scouts' cookies.