What To Keep In Mind When Swapping Regular Milk With Plant-Based Alternatives In Recipes

You may have noticed in recent years the amount of shelf space in grocery stores being taken over by plant-based milk alternatives. You may also be a part of this growing consumer audience who are choosing to eliminate or decrease their intake of dairy products. By the end of 2030, the global plant-based milk industry is projected to be worth $123 billion. And with so many consumers reaching for alternatives to cow's milk, the question is bound to arise, "Can I swap cow's milk with plant-based milk in this recipe?" The answer is a resounding, yes! However, there are a few particulars to know before making this substitution that can make or break whatever you're cooking or baking.

These days, you can easily find several different varieties of plant-based milk alternatives such as milk made from legumes, nuts, coconut, or grains. Each type of milk has its own unique flavor which is often similar to milk, though some of these options have a creamier consistency than others. Plant-based milk alternatives typically have different options within them, such as flavored or sweetened milks. Another characteristic specific to each variety is the nutritional composition. All of these stipulations (flavorings, sweeteners, and differing nutrition) are things to look out for when substituting in non-dairy milk.