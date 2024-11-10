Can You Make A Vegan Cake If You Start With Boxed Mix?

Vegan recipes have a reputation for being difficult, time consuming and sometimes boring, something that was dispelled with this hummus wrap recipe, and now, it's time to change that perception about a fan favorite: vegan dessert, specifically, cake! Whether you're making it for a special occasion or simply because dessert is the best part of a meal, there's a perfect alternative to making cake from scratch, boxed mix.

Boxed cake mix is often vegan by default, it comes without eggs or any dairy in it, and the baker is meant to add those ingredients, but what if they get swapped for their vegan counterparts? Will the mix still work? The simple (and very exciting) answer is yes. In this article we'll explore the ingredient replacements, which are best for texture and flavor and finally, how to make sure your cake is a hit every single time with some tips and variations.