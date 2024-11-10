Can You Make A Vegan Cake If You Start With Boxed Mix?
Vegan recipes have a reputation for being difficult, time consuming and sometimes boring, something that was dispelled with this hummus wrap recipe, and now, it's time to change that perception about a fan favorite: vegan dessert, specifically, cake! Whether you're making it for a special occasion or simply because dessert is the best part of a meal, there's a perfect alternative to making cake from scratch, boxed mix.
Boxed cake mix is often vegan by default, it comes without eggs or any dairy in it, and the baker is meant to add those ingredients, but what if they get swapped for their vegan counterparts? Will the mix still work? The simple (and very exciting) answer is yes. In this article we'll explore the ingredient replacements, which are best for texture and flavor and finally, how to make sure your cake is a hit every single time with some tips and variations.
Ingredient replacements for vegan cakes
Transforming traditional boxed cake mix into a vegan dessert requires substituting the non-vegan ingredients, like eggs, milk and butter, which sounds challenging, luckily, it isn't. There are simple alternatives that help maintain the cake's texture and flavor intact. Eggs, which act as binders, can be replaced with ingredients like applesauce, flaxseed mixed with water, or commercial egg replacers. The most successful ingredient to replace eggs with, however and keep the cake moist is applesauce, since it contains pectin which acts as a binder and creates a soft texture without altering the flavor.
For best results, use unsweetened applesauce since boxed cake mix already contains sugar. A common guideline is to use 1/4 cup of applesauce for every egg required by the recipe. For milk, dairy-free alternatives such as almond, soy, or oat milk work perfectly well, contributing to the mix's creaminess.
Finally, instead of butter, options like coconut oil or plant-based butter provide the necessary fat for a fluffy texture. Coconut oil, in particular, offers stability as it solidifies when cooled, making it ideal for cakes. These ingredients swaps will ensure achieving the rich, flavorful vegan cake of your dreams!
Helpful tips and variations for vegan cake success
To guarantee your vegan cake turns out perfectly, there are a few important considerations to keep in mind. First, always check the ingredient list on boxed mixes for hidden non-vegan components like whey and casein, which derive from dairy. A good trick is to check if the mix is marked "Kosher Parve" which means it has no dairy in it whatsoever, like Duncan Hines or Betty Crocker's gluten free mixes. While on the subject of dairy, although milk substitutes are great, flavored options, such as vanilla almond milk can affect the cake's final flavors, so keep that in mind.
A hint of vanilla will compliment a vanilla or chocolate cake, bringing the flavors forward, but be cautious of flavor additions with strongly flavored mixes like spices or fruit. As mentioned previously, coconut oil is the best option for adding fat to the mix, however, if you don't have it on hand, you can always reduce the amount of applesauce and add flaxseed for the same results.
Overall, baking should always be fun, so feel free to experiment by adding extras like vegan chocolate or caramel chips, dried fruit, or frosting.