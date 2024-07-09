The Quesadilla-Inspired Upgrade For Vegan Hummus Wraps
Hummus is such a versatile food that you may wonder if there's anything it can't do. One easy go-to recipe is a vegan hummus wrap. If you want to upgrade your hummus wrap, why not toast, pan-fry, or grill it to make something sort of like a quesadilla? Hummus isn't exactly like cheese, so it will be different than your average quesadilla treat. However, the creamy, gooey texture of hummus performs the job of gluing tortillas together when warmed up about as well as cheese does.
To make your quesadilla-inspired dish, spread the hummus of your choice over a tortilla and fold it in half. Place a skillet on the stovetop over medium heat, put your folded tortilla in the pan, and flip it to the other side after a minute or when it begins to get crispy. Once cooked on both sides, it's ready to eat. This is the most basic way to prepare this dish; there are a few upgrades that can take it to the next level. Just let the cheese sit this one out.
Hummus is versatile and nutritious
You can certainly eat this meal without adding anything other than hummus and tortilla, but for those who want just a bit more, there's always the added flavor of a good dip. Depending on the flavor of hummus used, the dipping options are endless. An olive oil sauce could be made using olive oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes, or you could try this meal with a dairy-free ranch. Most grocery stores maintain a variety of hummus flavors, but for some people, making hummus at home is far more satisfying than buying it from a store. Homemade hummus or even homemade tortillas can do wonders for the flavor and comfort of this meal.
Aside from hummus complementing just about every food it touches, it packs a powerful punch in the health department. Hummus is typically made with garbanzo beans, tahini, olive oil, and various spices. It's high in iron, fiber, protein, and other nutrients our bodies crave, giving it an advantage over the usual melted cheese on a tortilla. As someone who has eaten a vegan diet for several years, I can attest that the health benefits of hummus are only a bonus on top of the delicious taste.
Eat your vegetables
Making a quesadilla with hummus spread will make you feel like a master chef in your own home, but know that it only gets better from there. Along with the hummus, you're free to add whatever else you're craving at the moment. Vegetables like bell peppers, leafy greens, tomatoes, and jalapeños would all compliment your not-quite-a-quesadilla nicely. The sky is the limit on what can be added prior to cooking.
A small word of caution: With all the veggies and hummus inside your tortilla, things can get messy. Unless you're a quesadilla-flipping maestro, it may be safest to cook your hummus in one folded tortilla, rather than two sandwiched together. The smaller form factor should help prevent spillage. Not to worry though, you can make as many as you need to fill your happy meter.
Non-vegans and vegans alike can now find abundant joy in knowing that hummus wraps aren't the end of the line and that healthy, quesadilla-inspired food options do exist. With all of its unique flavor possibilities, this may be a meal you'll want all the time.