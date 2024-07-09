The Quesadilla-Inspired Upgrade For Vegan Hummus Wraps

Hummus is such a versatile food that you may wonder if there's anything it can't do. One easy go-to recipe is a vegan hummus wrap. If you want to upgrade your hummus wrap, why not toast, pan-fry, or grill it to make something sort of like a quesadilla? Hummus isn't exactly like cheese, so it will be different than your average quesadilla treat. However, the creamy, gooey texture of hummus performs the job of gluing tortillas together when warmed up about as well as cheese does.

To make your quesadilla-inspired dish, spread the hummus of your choice over a tortilla and fold it in half. Place a skillet on the stovetop over medium heat, put your folded tortilla in the pan, and flip it to the other side after a minute or when it begins to get crispy. Once cooked on both sides, it's ready to eat. This is the most basic way to prepare this dish; there are a few upgrades that can take it to the next level. Just let the cheese sit this one out.