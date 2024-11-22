The Ingredient Chef Boots Johnson Adds For Superior Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk biscuits are truly a gift to the human race. The soft, delicious bread goes well with virtually everything, and as a biscuits and chocolate gravy devotee, it's unlikely you will ever change my mind on that. However, much like many great things in this world, buttermilk biscuits can always get better. That's why we went to an expert to see how to make the best biscuits we could ever dream of.

The expert we asked was none other than Chef Melvin "Boots" Johnson, a master of all things Southern cooking and beyond, who we got the chance to speak to during the New York City Wine & Food Festival last month. Chef Boots, who founded the Harlem Biscuit Company in NYC, gave us great insight into his special technique when making the most delicious buttermilk biscuits possible.

"We sweeten our buttermilk," Chef Johnson explained, "Buttermilk has a little tang to it, so we put honey in there to mellow it out, and that's what makes our biscuits go crazy."