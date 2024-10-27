The Right Way To Freeze Butter

Butter is a staple ingredient to have in your kitchen, be it for cooking or baking, so knowing the right way to freeze your butter for those big cooking days when you'll need it the most is an absolute must. The good news is that regardless of the type of butter — salted or unsalted — you can freeze butter for a long time and get effective use out of it when you do it right.

With salted butter, you get a whopping 12 months of use because of its natural preservatives and unsalted, you get 9 months. European-style butter will generally freeze the same way and can last 6 to 9 months.

The secret to freezing any type of butter is in airtight jars, plastic wraps, and aluminum foil. Wrap them in plastic wrap, or aluminum foil, or put it in an airtight jar, and surprise, they'll last you through those rainy days, with the flavor intact and no freezer burn. Buying in bulk? Use it directly from the freezer and defrost as you go.