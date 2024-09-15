Why Does Restaurant Butter Taste So Much Better Than Store-Bought?

Many people would agree that food tastes better when someone else cooks it, which is at least part of the reason why a meal at a restaurant can be so much more satisfying than cooking and eating at home. Even the humble bread course that comes out before your food in a restaurant often tastes miles better than eating bread in your own kitchen, especially when slathered in the soft, supple butter served alongside it.

It does not make sense for something as simple as bread and butter to taste so much better in a restaurant, but chefs know the subtle ways to change something as simple as butter into something extraordinarily delicious. Minor steps such as bringing butter to room temperature, whipping butter before serving, and seasoning butter are how restaurants take their butter over the edge. You can take similar steps in your own kitchen to make your butter a gourmet treat.