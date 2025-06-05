Our Favorite Bonne Maman Flavor Captures The Taste Of Summer In A Jar

Bonne Maman epitomizes everything jam lovers like me find endearing. Even amongst the dozens of other jams, jellies, marmalades, and preserves at any given grocery store, the homespun look and feel of the Bonne Maman packaging makes its products stand out — from the gingham lid to the font that looks handwritten. And, of course, the brand is French, making jam romantics (again, like me) fantasize that French grandmas handpick the fruit and make each jar themselves.

But which to choose? I always want to grab a jar of each flavor, but the higher price point generally keeps me from that drastic action. As luck would have it, The Takeout ranked popular Bonne Maman preserves, and the flavor that squished the competition like an overripe grape was raspberry.

Made from raspberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and fruit pectin, Bonne Maman Raspberry Preserves had the unmistakable taste of tangy, juicy summer raspberries. The flavor was like that of homemade jam, complete with the berry's crunchy seeds and a perfect sweet-tart balance. Our taste tester recommended enjoying this flavor in a number of ways — from eating it directly from the jar to spreading it on a croissant to slathering it on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.