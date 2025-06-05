Our Favorite Bonne Maman Flavor Captures The Taste Of Summer In A Jar
Bonne Maman epitomizes everything jam lovers like me find endearing. Even amongst the dozens of other jams, jellies, marmalades, and preserves at any given grocery store, the homespun look and feel of the Bonne Maman packaging makes its products stand out — from the gingham lid to the font that looks handwritten. And, of course, the brand is French, making jam romantics (again, like me) fantasize that French grandmas handpick the fruit and make each jar themselves.
But which to choose? I always want to grab a jar of each flavor, but the higher price point generally keeps me from that drastic action. As luck would have it, The Takeout ranked popular Bonne Maman preserves, and the flavor that squished the competition like an overripe grape was raspberry.
Made from raspberries, sugar, brown cane sugar, lemon juice concentrate, and fruit pectin, Bonne Maman Raspberry Preserves had the unmistakable taste of tangy, juicy summer raspberries. The flavor was like that of homemade jam, complete with the berry's crunchy seeds and a perfect sweet-tart balance. Our taste tester recommended enjoying this flavor in a number of ways — from eating it directly from the jar to spreading it on a croissant to slathering it on a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
The Bonne Maman brand is from France, but are the raspberry preserves?
Bonne Maman was founded by Jean Gervoson in a tiny southwestern French village called Biars-sur-Cère, where orchards flourish. Gervoson used this pristine fruit to make his first jams at home, which would eventually become a global jam and preserve brand. The name "Bonne Maman" was what he and his family called their grandmothers. So, while my initial assumption that French grandmas made the jam was wrong, I knew they were somehow involved. Gervoson's wife, Suzanne, hand-wrote the first jar labels herself and crowned each jar with squares of red and white gingham.
Most of the confections from Bonne Maman include the words "product of France" on the front labels, but if you look closely at the raspberry flavor, you see that the jar lacks this lingo. The back label notes that it is actually produced in Belgium. In April 2025, a lawsuit was filed in California over the matter. It's unclear as to why this and other flavors are made outside of France, but it's also worth noting that the company's Apricot-Raspberry Preserves are, indeed, made in France. As for me, the minimal ingredients in this raspberry jam speak for themselves, and the glowing in-house review seals the deal. I look forward to purchasing a jar the next time I'm at the store, even if it is made in Belgium.