Popular Bonne Maman Preserves Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best

If you've ever wondered what type of preserves to buy at the grocery store, you know it can be quite the jam. Bonne Maman, those gingham-topped jars available in grocery stores across the country, are synonymous with quality. The charming French-made brand offers a robust lineup of fruit preserves. Whether you're layering it onto a croissant or sneakily spooning it generously onto a bed of peanut butter, Bonne Maman makes it easy to romanticize your breakfast routine.

But with so many flavors lining the grocery shelves, which ones actually deserve a coveted spot in your pantry? To answer that question, I taste-tested some of Bonne Maman's most popular preserves, chosen based on wide availability and fan-favorite status. I didn't get limited-edition novelties or fringe flavors, rather I stuck to the jams you're most likely to see in stores.

Each of the preserves was tasted plain to get a sense of its true, unadulterated flavor, and on lightly toasted baguette: the ultimate jam proving ground. I judged the preserves based on taste, texture, sweetness-to-acidity ratio, and how much each flavor made me want to immediately eat another bite. Many rose to the occasion, while others left me wondering what all the fuss was about. Here's a definitive ranking of popular Bonne Maman preserves from forgettable to fantastic.