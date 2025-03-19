Overnight Yeasted Buttermilk Pancakes Recipe
Nothing beats a stack of homemade pancakes for breakfast, and this overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes recipe, from recipe developer Kate Shungu, offers an added make-ahead convenience. Most pancake recipes don't involve yeast, but this unique inclusion makes for extra-fluffy pancakes that classic stacks simply can't compete with — something that your family, much like Shungu's, will be especially grateful for.
"My family wakes up ready to eat, so I love a good make-ahead breakfast," Shungu tells us. "I like making this batter on Friday nights when I'm waiting for dinner to cook. Come morning, I just have to stir in two ingredients while the griddle heats, and cook the pancakes." This recipe is a classic example of how a little foresight can lead to an extra easy Saturday or Sunday morning, or at the very least one that can be spent focusing on breakfast or brunch sides and beverages.
While Shungu likes to serve her yeasted pancakes with sausage links, a la a classic diner breakfast, you certainly aren't limited to this side. Something like copycat Starbucks bacon and Gruyère egg bites would add a great protein boost, or a two-ingredient vodka and canned cold brew cocktail would make for the ultimate boozy brunch.
Gather the ingredients for overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes
The ingredients list for these yeasted buttermilk pancakes is pretty short and sweet. You'll need buttermilk and yeast, as expected, along with melted, unsalted butter, all-purpose flour, sugar, salt, eggs, baking soda, and vegetable oil to grease the griddle. Finally, be sure to have maple syrup (or whatever pancakes toppings you like) on hand for serving.
Step 1: Combine buttermilk and yeast
Place the buttermilk and yeast in a large bowl. Whisk to combine, then let sit for 10 minutes.
Step 2: Add melted butter
Whisk in the melted butter.
Step 3: Build the batter
Whisk in the flour, sugar, and salt. Leave some lumps in the batter.
Step 4: Refrigerate batter overnight
Cover and place in the refrigerator overnight, or for at least 8 hours. It will puff up as it sits.
Step 5: Preheat a griddle
Preheat a griddle or large skillet over medium heat.
Step 6: Whisk eggs and baking soda into batter
Whisk the eggs and baking soda into the batter. Leave a few lumps in the batter, there's no need to whisk until completely smooth.
Step 7: Grease the griddle
Grease the griddle or skillet with a thin layer of vegetable oil.
Step 8: Cook the pancakes
Use a ¼ cup measuring cup to scoop the batter into rounds on the griddle. Let cook until tall and slightly dry around the edges, about 2 minutes.
Step 9: Flip and continue cooking
Flip and continue cooking until golden brown on the bottom, about 1–2 more minutes.
Step 10: Repeat until all pancakes are cooked
Repeat with any remaining batter, greasing the griddle or skillet again with each batch.
Step 11: Serve with syrup
Serve pancakes with maple syrup for drizzling on top.
What can I substitute for buttermilk in pancakes?
Buttermilk isn't necessarily an ingredient required for all pancake recipes, but it adds a fluffy tenderness that's unbeatable. There's a science behind what the buttermilk does in this recipe, and more specifically, what it does to baking soda. The acidic nature of buttermilk helps activate baking soda, an ingredient in this and many other pancake recipes, which aids in achieving that fluffy, risen texture. It works pretty quickly once the buttermilk mixes with the baking soda, but the effect doesn't last forever, which is why Shungu adds the baking soda right before cooking the pancakes.
What if you don't have a jug of buttermilk sitting in your fridge? Shungu has the solution. Add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar (apple cider, white, or white wine vinegar all work) to a 2-cup measuring cup, then fill the cup the rest of the way (to the 2-cup mark) with whole milk. "It will start to curdle if you let it sit for a few minutes, but that's not necessary — you can use the milk mixture right away in place of buttermilk," Shungu says.
There's also another easy way to make buttermilk at home, which involves sour cream. Simply combine the sour cream with milk to achieve a thinner consistency, then measure out how much you need (in the case of this recipe, 2 cups) and you're good to go.
What does yeast do in pancakes?
Yeast is not an essential ingredient in pancakes, and in fact, most pancake recipes that you look up will not call for the pantry staple. So yeasted pancakes are something of a specialty, but the yeast isn't thrown in just for fun. "Yeast creates air bubbles in the pancakes," Shungu explains. "When combined with buttermilk, it creates really light, tender, and fluffy pancakes — to a degree that baking soda or baking powder on their own can't provide." The yeast also adds a complexity of flavor to the pancakes, with just a hint of extra tanginess.
While the yeast provides an undeniable fluffy texture to your pancakes, it does come at the cost of needing to rest to allow the yeast to work its magic. You can let it rest for about an hour on the counter, but since you're likely making these for breakfast, it's often more convenient to mix it the night before and let it rest in the fridge overnight (or for at least 8 hours). The batter can rest in the fridge for up to about 24 hours, but be sure to store it in a container with a loose covering to allow the gasses to escape. One advantage to the longer resting time is that it allows the flour to become fully hydrated, which creates the tenderest and most flavorful of pancakes.