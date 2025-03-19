Nothing beats a stack of homemade pancakes for breakfast, and this overnight yeasted buttermilk pancakes recipe, from recipe developer Kate Shungu, offers an added make-ahead convenience. Most pancake recipes don't involve yeast, but this unique inclusion makes for extra-fluffy pancakes that classic stacks simply can't compete with — something that your family, much like Shungu's, will be especially grateful for.

"My family wakes up ready to eat, so I love a good make-ahead breakfast," Shungu tells us. "I like making this batter on Friday nights when I'm waiting for dinner to cook. Come morning, I just have to stir in two ingredients while the griddle heats, and cook the pancakes." This recipe is a classic example of how a little foresight can lead to an extra easy Saturday or Sunday morning, or at the very least one that can be spent focusing on breakfast or brunch sides and beverages.

While Shungu likes to serve her yeasted pancakes with sausage links, a la a classic diner breakfast, you certainly aren't limited to this side. Something like copycat Starbucks bacon and Gruyère egg bites would add a great protein boost, or a two-ingredient vodka and canned cold brew cocktail would make for the ultimate boozy brunch.