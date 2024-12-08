How To Easily Make Buttermilk At Home

Buttermilk is useful in the kitchen, but it feels fleeting. Everyone's been in the unenviable position of realizing you have everything you need for a recipe except that fickle fermented dairy. It always seems to turn up as the missing ingredient. Once that happens, you might think your only options are purchasing a large container of buttermilk — only to use a small portion while the remainder sits in your fridge until eventually going bad — or finding a less-than-ideal substitute.

But don't despair or scrap your recipe just yet. Buttermilk is surprisingly easy to make at home, and it requires just a few common ingredients that you likely have in your kitchen at this very moment. It's worth mentioning this isn't real buttermilk, but it will mimic the properties of buttermilk well enough for baking and cooking, thus relieving you of an extra grocery trip. The process takes just a few short minutes and requires very little cooking skill. If you can measure and pour, you can make these buttermilk substitutes.