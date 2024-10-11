Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites With Gruyere And Bacon Recipe
Once an unsung hero of the menu, Starbucks' egg bites have grown in popularity in recent years. They're soft and tender (courtesy of the sous vide cooking method) and packed with protein, making them an easy and satisfying breakfast option. In addition to Starbucks cafes, egg bite fanatics can purchase them in bulk at Costco to enjoy straight from your own air fryer. We went one step further, creating a recipe for copycat Starbucks egg bites with gruyere and bacon that you can make at home for a fraction of the price.
Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "I've tasted these egg bites from Starbucks, from Costco, and now at home as I created this recipe. My favorite, perhaps due to how inexpensive they are, is the at-home method." The texture of the homemade bites is shockingly similar to the in-cafe version, with the same crispy bacon and rich Gruyere flavor. The homemade bites are also high in protein, courtesy of cottage cheese, which both adds a nutritional boost and a tenderness to the egg bites that mimics the sous vide method (without the expensive machine or time investment). It's the perfect solution for egg bite lovers wanting an economical breakfast option.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Starbucks egg bites with Gruyere and bacon
You just need six ingredients for the egg bites (seven if you count the garnish). A combination of eggs and cottage cheese creates the rich, custard-like texture of the egg bites. Shredded Gruyere and bacon add flavor and texture, and salt and pepper enhance all the flavors. The addition of fresh chives on top is optional, but it adds a delightful pop of freshness and onion-like flavor.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 325 F.
Step 2: Grease a muffin tin
Grease a muffin tin generously with cooking spray. You can also use a silicone muffin pan to make it easier to pop the egg bites out.
Step 3: Blend the eggs and cheese
Place the eggs, cottage cheese, ¾ cup Gruyere, pepper, and salt in a blender.
Step 4: Blend until smooth
Blend for 20 to 30 seconds, or until smooth.
Step 5: Pour into muffin cups
Divide the mixture evenly between the greased muffin cups.
Step 6: Add the bacon
Sprinkle the bacon evenly on top, pushing it down into the egg mixture to evenly distribute.
Step 7: Sprinkle with Gruyere
Sprinkle the top with the remaining Gruyere.
Step 8: Bake
Bake the egg bites for 23 to 25 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked through and no longer runny in the middle.
Step 9: Sprinkle with chives
Sprinkle with optional chopped chives and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|149
|Total Fat
|11.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|128.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|0.6 g
|Sodium
|258.2 mg
|Protein
|9.8 g
What are tips and tricks for making the best egg bites?
As with any copycat recipe, there are a few keys to ensure you'll get a result that rivals Starbucks. While a very well greased muffin tin will work just fine for baking the egg bites, we recommend using a silicone muffin pan. It's not only easier to remove the egg bites from a silicone pan, but the pan itself is much easier to clean without soaking or scrubbing. Next, the oven temperature is key to replicating the texture of the egg bites. Instead of cranking the oven up, we'll use a moderate (325 F) oven to bake the bites. It slowly cooks the eggs so that they remain tender, instead of a rubbery texture that a higher heat will produce. When the egg bites are done, they will feel barely firm to the touch in the middle.
Large appetites aside, you'll likely have some leftovers. To reheat the egg bites, place them in a 325 F oven for 4–5 minutes, or in the air fryer for 2–3 minutes. Avoid the microwave, which will create a tougher texture to these breakfast delicacies.
What other mix-ins can I add to these egg bites?
These egg bites are a blank slate, ready to take on whatever flavors you like. For another Starbucks copycat recipe, swap the Gruyere for monterey jack cheese and add cooked spinach and chopped fire-roasted red peppers (from a jar). These will be a excellent dupe for Starbucks' roasted red pepper egg bites.
Get inspired by a classic diner omelette by adding chopped bell peppers, onions, deli ham, and white cheddar to create a spin on a Denver omelette. Hardcore carnivores will love these egg bites packed with breakfast sausage and bacon (cheddar is a solid choice to complement the meat). Veggie fans will adore a medley of roasted veggies tucked inside, such as sauteed mushrooms, diced tomatoes, diced bell peppers, and spinach. Crumble feta or goat cheese on top to add a little tang.
The egg bites can even by made dairy free. Swap the cottage cheese for a dairy-free version, and swap the Gruyere for your favorite dairy-free cheese (or leave out the cheese altogether). Then, pack the egg bites with your favorite mix-ins before baking.