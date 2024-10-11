Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites With Gruyere and Bacon Recipe

Once an unsung hero of the menu, Starbucks' egg bites have grown in popularity in recent years. They're soft and tender (courtesy of the sous vide cooking method) and packed with protein, making them an easy and satisfying breakfast option. In addition to Starbucks cafes, egg bite fanatics can purchase them in bulk at Costco to enjoy straight from your own air fryer. We went one step further, creating a recipe for copycat Starbucks egg bites with gruyere and bacon that you can make at home for a fraction of the price.

Recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "I've tasted these egg bites from Starbucks, from Costco, and now at home as I created this recipe. My favorite, perhaps due to how inexpensive they are, is the at-home method." The texture of the homemade bites is shockingly similar to the in-cafe version, with the same crispy bacon and rich Gruyere flavor. The homemade bites are also high in protein, courtesy of cottage cheese, which both adds a nutritional boost and a tenderness to the egg bites that mimics the sous vide method (without the expensive machine or time investment). It's the perfect solution for egg bite lovers wanting an economical breakfast option.