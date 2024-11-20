The 2-Ingredient Cocktail You Need For A Boozy Brunch

Brunch really is the best of both worlds: A chance to enjoy breakfast and lunch favorites and a chance to sip on delicious cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys. If you enjoy a cocktail with brunch, a vodka and canned cold brew coffee mix is the drink you need to make for that next get-together.

The Irish coffee — a mix of Irish whiskey, coffee, and sugar with whipped cream topping — is already a popular brunch option, as are espresso martinis. However, we can get even simpler. The canned cold brew and vodka combo is also a flavorful journey that allows brunchers to enjoy the strong taste of coffee with an alcoholic kick. It's enjoyable, smooth, and more importantly, easy to make.

If you're hosting a party and need to whip up drinks quickly, this new combo is an easy one to make. It saves you from having to brew a large amount of coffee and the flavorful is said to be mellow and enjoyable, unlike the strong taste that's associated with espresso drinks with liquor. If you're going to make it, an ounce of coffee is recommended with 1.5 ounces of vodka.