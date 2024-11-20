The 2-Ingredient Cocktail You Need For A Boozy Brunch
Brunch really is the best of both worlds: A chance to enjoy breakfast and lunch favorites and a chance to sip on delicious cocktails like mimosas and Bloody Marys. If you enjoy a cocktail with brunch, a vodka and canned cold brew coffee mix is the drink you need to make for that next get-together.
The Irish coffee — a mix of Irish whiskey, coffee, and sugar with whipped cream topping — is already a popular brunch option, as are espresso martinis. However, we can get even simpler. The canned cold brew and vodka combo is also a flavorful journey that allows brunchers to enjoy the strong taste of coffee with an alcoholic kick. It's enjoyable, smooth, and more importantly, easy to make.
If you're hosting a party and need to whip up drinks quickly, this new combo is an easy one to make. It saves you from having to brew a large amount of coffee and the flavorful is said to be mellow and enjoyable, unlike the strong taste that's associated with espresso drinks with liquor. If you're going to make it, an ounce of coffee is recommended with 1.5 ounces of vodka.
More Tasty Coffee/Liquor Combinations
Everyone knows coffee has special powers and because its flavors are so versatile, it pairs well in drinks with many different types of liquor. Before hopping off the cold brew and vodka train, there are plenty of ways you can doctor it up, including adding a dash of sugar or a pinch of espresso.
Because coffee is a do-it-all kind of drink, canned cold brews can pair well with just about any kind of liquor and provide a refreshing and tasty counterbalance to the taste of liquor. Irish whiskey and coffee traditionally pair for an Irish coffee, but other flavored whiskeys can be used to change up the flavor. Kahlua can be added to coffee for a spin on a White Russian, and chocolate liqueur and coffee pair together splendidly in drinks like a mochaccino.
The sky really is the limit for the canned cold drink and alcohol combo. It really comes down to personal preference or experimentation. Whether you want to try a twist on a classic cocktail or create something totally new and unique, there are plenty of ways to enjoy java-inspired boozy cocktails at brunch.