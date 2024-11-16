Ina Garten's Pan Trick For Individual Dutch Baby Pancakes

There's a lot to love about Dutch baby pancakes. The versatile oven-baked treats are sort of like regular pancakes, sort of like popovers, and can be served sweet or savory depending on your preference. Dutch babies are usually cooked in large oven-safe cast iron skillets, resulting in a substantially sized pancake that feeds multiple people. But sometimes you want the fluffy yet chewy perfection of a Dutch baby pancake for one without the stress of cleaning your cast iron pan — although, you can find several common kitchen items that are perfect for this. Ina Garten, queen of lowkey genius cooking hacks (like her no-boil lasagna noodles and her mess-free salad dressing trick), has the perfect solution.

In her cookbook, "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," Garten shares a recipe for tri-berry oven pancakes in which she recommends baking the individual cakes in small gratin pans. This creates what are essentially single-portion Dutch babies. Although Garten doesn't officially call these Dutch baby pancakes, they do meet all the basic requirements, including being cooked in hot butter and having a delightfully puffy texture.