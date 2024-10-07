Ina Garten's Salad Dressing Trick Is Simple Yet Genius

Making a salad dressing at home can get a bit messy. If you're not splattering liquid everywhere while whisking all the ingredients together, some dressing inevitably spills from the bowl as you go to pour it over your greens. There has to be a better way.

Thankfully, once again Ina Garten (she of the humongous quarantine cocktail) has a little trick, and this one will save your pants and shirts from oil spills — and ensure all the dressing goes into the salad bowl and not on your counter. Her method? Mix all the ingredients in a tall, lipped measuring cup (a 2-cup, at least). She demonstrates this technique in the video below, saying that she does this so she can "measure and mix at the same time."

Brilliant! Rather than using up a bunch of differently sized measuring cups or spoons, you can do as Garten does, and measure based off of where the liquid ends, thanks to the easy-to-read measurements. While this method may involve some grade school math, it's like one-pot cooking in that you only dirty one dish. Plus, measuring cups like the one she uses tend to be taller than they are wide, so you're less likely to splatter when you mix (even with an immersion blender), and the spout on the side makes for easy, spill-free pouring.