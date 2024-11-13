Aldi's Wine Advent Calendar Is Worth Buying ... If You Can Find It

Aldi's shelves are always the destination for deals and some unique discoveries (despite fans calling it an aisle of shame), but when the holidays roll around it becomes advent calendar central. Right now, Aldi has everything from cheese-themed advent calendars to a pet-focused calendar countdown.

Advent calendars historically provide a jolly way to countdown to December 25th, with little surprise treats in every numbered nook. However, where kids can look forward to a small chocolate or other reward for their patience, we adults have been blessed with the Aldi Wine Advent Calendar. This case of 24 mini bottles of wine includes everything from red blends to crisp whites to refreshing rosé. The entire case costs around $60, not including taxes, and has the added bonus of noting which types of cheese and chocolates pair best with each bottle. Now, while advent calendars are usually about the surprises inside, it's helpful that this adult version notes what bottles are inside each day. Plus, if you're feeling like testing your sommelier abilities, you can double check the in-depth description of what goes into each wine to see how refined your palette really is.

The Takeout got their hands on one already, so I'm here to give you my take on the contents. Fair warning, I'm not typically a fan of red wine, as you will soon discover. If you plan on buying one for yourself, better act fast as stores are reportedly already running out of supplies.