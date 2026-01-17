Shoppers Are Split Over This Costco Seasonal Bakery Treat
Costco customers tend to get passionate about products — and they don't always agree. It's not unusual to find Costco grocery items that left customers divided, with shoppers making contradictory claims about the quality of fan-favorites like the rotisserie chicken (Here's why some people think Costco's rotisserie chicken tastes like chemicals). The Costco bakery takes center stage in an ongoing dispute over a seasonal treat; a baked good that some people say is absolutely heavenly, and others describe as dry and bland. Welcome to the debate about Costco's Lemon Blueberry Loaf: is it irresistible or inedible?
The Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf is only available in the spring — usually from March to May — and it definitely delivers springtime flavors. It's a lot like a coffee cake, with blueberries dotted throughout the loaf and a butter streusel crumble and icing drizzle on top. Costco advertises the loaf as being tangy and tart, with bright lemon flavors and fresh bursts of blueberry. Most shoppers agree that lemon and blueberry are present in the loaf, but they're divided as to whether it's flavorful enough — or if the loaf just misses the mark entirely.
Is Costco's Lemon Blueberry Loaf a hit or a miss?
A two-pound Lemon Blueberry Loaf at Costco costs around $9, depending on the location, and some shoppers claim they can make it better themselves. Others say the blueberries were all baked onto the bottom of their loaf, that the lemon flavor was barely there, and that it was just disappointing. One Redditor described it as "very mid" and not even delicious enough to keep around the house, confessing they pawned the loaf off on coworkers instead of powering through it themselves.
Forever-fans of the Lemon Blueberry Loaf agree the loaf should definitely be avoided at all costs — but only because it's so delicious, you won't be able to stop snacking. The situation is similar to Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil (even though Costco's olive oil has a major packaging problem), with superfans claiming it's the best thing ever sold in the store despite other shoppers' complaints. Lemon Blueberry Loaf lovers wait all year for Costco to release the seasonal bakery treat, and rave that it's even better when it's sliced and toasted with butter — even while admitting that the method adds to the 340 calories each serving already has. One Reddit user summed up the dedication to Costco's Lemon Blueberry Loaf saying: "Even on Ozempic, I would eat the hell out of that."