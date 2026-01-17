Shoppers Are Split Over This Costco Seasonal Bakery Treat

A two-pound Lemon Blueberry Loaf at Costco costs around $9, depending on the location, and some shoppers claim they can make it better themselves. Others say the blueberries were all baked onto the bottom of their loaf, that the lemon flavor was barely there, and that it was just disappointing. One Redditor described it as "very mid" and not even delicious enough to keep around the house, confessing they pawned the loaf off on coworkers instead of powering through it themselves.

Forever-fans of the Lemon Blueberry Loaf agree the loaf should definitely be avoided at all costs — but only because it's so delicious, you won't be able to stop snacking. The situation is similar to Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil (even though Costco's olive oil has a major packaging problem), with superfans claiming it's the best thing ever sold in the store despite other shoppers' complaints. Lemon Blueberry Loaf lovers wait all year for Costco to release the seasonal bakery treat, and rave that it's even better when it's sliced and toasted with butter — even while admitting that the method adds to the 340 calories each serving already has. One Reddit user summed up the dedication to Costco's Lemon Blueberry Loaf saying: "Even on Ozempic, I would eat the hell out of that."