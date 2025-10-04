Costco Grocery Items That Left Customers Divided
Costco shoppers don't just have preferences. They have strong opinions about Costco grocery items, which is why there are whole social media accounts and online forums dedicated to the matter. Customers love jumping on these platforms to share which grocery items they feel are the best versus the worst. Oftentimes, these opinions don't just differ — they clash dramatically. And when you notice this conflicting commentary, you're probably wondering ... who should you trust? Ultimately, the answer depends on the grocery item in question and the reason customers are so divided.
To highlight genuine examples of divisive Costco products, we combed through social platforms, community forums, and product reviews to identify items generating the most heated discussions. These controversial products divided shoppers for various reasons. Some criticized quality standards or flavor profiles, while others celebrated the same attributes. Certain customers raised concerns about shrinkflation, while others argued the products were still worth their price tags. So if you're heading to Costco, read on to learn about the most divisive grocery items and decide whether or not they deserve a spot in your cart.
1. Lemon Blueberry Loaf
Costco's Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf sparked an immediate debate when it debuted in 2023, and the controversy continues today. This sweet bakery treat features lemon cake baked with blueberries and drizzled with lemon icing. Devoted fans can't resist its soft, pillowy texture, especially when warmed in the microwave with a little butter. Some simply can't get enough, confessing to eating half a loaf in a single sitting.
However, one word kept coming up throughout customer commentary: sugar. Some shoppers celebrate the loaf's intensely sweet profile, while others feel genuinely deceived by the product name. These customers argue that sugar (not lemon or blueberry) is the primary flavor, leaving them craving more citrus and actual berries. Many also claim the loaf looks far more appealing than it actually tastes.
The final verdict? If you're seeking a sugar-forward dessert, this loaf delivers exactly that. But if you're craving those fruity flavors — and have been disappointed with Costco bakery finds recently, we'd steer clear. Costco's bakery goods made our list of Kirkland Signature foods that don't taste like they used to, with customers claiming the flavor and quality of these sweet treats have declined in recent years.
2. Rotisserie chicken
Costco's $4.99 rotisserie chicken is one of the warehouse's best-selling offerings. Though many customers are fiercely divided over its quality and value. Many people praise the chicken's versatility and convenience, sharing that they can get multiple family meals from a single bird, including everything from salads and pasta to quesadillas and tacos. These budget-conscious shoppers view it as an unbeatable meal prep solution that delivers substantial protein at an incredibly low price point.
However, critics report unpleasant experiences that range from stomach discomfort to off-putting flavors and textures. Many say Costco's rotisserie chicken has a distinctly chemical taste, almost akin to bleach (!), which could be due to phosphates used in processing. Others complain about slimy, unappetizing textures that make the chicken inedible despite its bargain price.
The truth behind this divide may lie in Costco's supply chain inconsistencies. As a former employee shared on Reddit, "Costco gets two different suppliers of chickens for their rotisseries. Kirkland signature and Foster's farms. The KS birds are a much higher quality than Fosters, and that's what you get 80% of the time. The other 20%? This [is a] sad excuse of a chicken." Ultimately, it may come down to luck of the draw, but we'd check those chickens closely before purchasing, and if you're looking for more options, read our ultimate ranking of grocery store rotisserie chicken.
3. Kirkland Signature Tequila
Costco's Kirkland Signature Tequila in silver, reposado, and añejo varieties has such conflicting reviews, we weren't sure what to believe. Supporters enthusiastically praise the brand's exceptional value, highlighting its low price and impressive versatility in cocktails. These satisfied customers particularly recommend it for margaritas, especially when serving a large party.
Critics, however, consistently describe an artificial taste that suggests the presence of chemical additives or sweeteners. Many reviewers detect harsh alcohol notes in the silver variety, with some comparing it unfavorably to cake batter, while others detest its unpleasantly sharp finish. Though the reposado and añejo varieties receive slightly more forgiving reviews, customers still find that same alcohol flavor off-putting across the entire range.
The divide ultimately boils down to expectations and intended use. One Reddit user summed it up perfectly: "Not horrible for mixing, but very artificial tasting. If you're a tequila purist, I would stay away. If you are looking for a cheap 1L bottle to make batched drinks for a party, you could do worse."
4. Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai
According to many customers, Costco's Snapdragon Chicken Pad Thai seems to be suffering from an identity crisis. The dish features white chicken, rice noodles, bell peppers, and bean sprouts in a sweet and tangy sauce. Shoppers say the ingredients and flavors are a far cry from authentic pad Thai, and they're not entirely wrong. You've got a few of the standard pad Thai ingredients, but customers question the inclusion of bell peppers and describe the smell as overly fishy. The packaging also says the product is peanut-free, which might be a blessing for those with nut allergies, but a complete disappointment to those who love that peanuty crunch of classic pad Thai.
The opposing side argues that holding a frozen meal to authentic restaurant standards sets unrealistic expectations. Instead, these shoppers view it as a convenient Asian stir-fry that can be enhanced with personal touches, recommending add-ins like crunched peanuts, Sriracha, or even an egg or two. Again, opinions and expectations seem to go hand-in-hand. While it may not be the authentic pad Thai you're craving, it serves as a convenient foundation for an Asian-inspired meal.
5. Kirkland Chicken Pot Pie
Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie is a ready-to-bake comfort food that features Costco's rotisserie chicken alongside carrots, peas, and herbs, all swimming in gravy and wrapped in a lattice pastry crust. Devoted fans become genuinely obsessed, with one customer confessing to making multiple weekly trips in search of this seasonal staple. We've learned it returns every autumn, and customers love it for its impressive presentation and generous chicken filling.
The downside? It's astronomical sodium content, which critics describe as having "enough salt to kill an elephant" said one customer on Reddit. The saltiness alone divides customers into two groups. One side feels that salt overwhelms every other flavor, rendering the filling bland and one-dimensional. The opposition embraces the intense saltiness, arguing that pot pies are inherently simple comfort foods that don't require bold seasoning. The decision ultimately depends on your flavor preferences, but we feel it's best for those who enjoy salty comfort food and can handle the sodium hit.
6. Kirkland Thick Sliced Bacon
Who doesn't love bacon? The sizzling sound as it cooks, the rich, meaty smell wafting through the kitchen, not to mention the crispy, umami sensation once it hits your mouth. People naturally have high expectations — and while many Costco customers felt the Kirkland Thick Sliced Bacon hit the mark, others say the quality is unreliable. As one Reddit user shares, "Once in a while, I would get a good batch, but the inconsistency overshadowed the good deal. I'm not going to buy it anymore if I have only a 50/50 shot of getting something edible."
Customers complaining of bad batches say the bacon was far too fatty, leaving little to no real meat. However, a fatty cut isn't inherently a bad thing. When you have thick bacon, you're bound to taste the fattiness more than slender strips. Plus, bacon fat is full of rich, satisfying flavors. Even the fat that cooks off is valuable — in fact, it's liquid gold! We recommend saving and storing bacon fat to cook with later, making it the gift that keeps on giving.
Many Costco customers agree with this fat-loving sentiment, declaring the Thick Sliced Bacon their favorite Kirkland bacon product for both value and flavor. So if you appreciate bacon's natural richness and don't mind batch-to-batch variations, this product is worth the purchase. But if you prefer consistent, leaner cuts, check out our ranking of grocery store bacon from worst to best for more options.
7. Butter Chicken and Naan (deli kit)
Costco's Butter Chicken and Naan kit offers a hefty portion of tandoori chicken thighs swimming in butter chicken sauce alongside eight pieces of naan bread for roughly $15-16 per container. It's a ready-to-eat meal that simply requires reheating. However, the reheating process doesn't always go as planned. Customers report that microwaving transforms the naan into rock-hard bricks within minutes, a predictable outcome since bread is notorious for being one of those foods that should never go in the microwave.
Smart shoppers who followed package instructions and used oven reheating achieved much better results. They covered the naan with tinfoil, and discovered that outer naan pieces became toasty while inner pieces remained soft and fluffy. The butter chicken portion generally reheats successfully, with many praising the surprisingly moist and tender chicken.
Heating mishaps aside, the flavor also caused a serious divide among consumers. Fans said it was delicious and decent quality for store-bought Indian fare. Others claimed the saltiness was overpowering, which detracted from the butter chicken sauce, masking the complex spices and rich flavors you'd expect from this saucy dish.
8. Vodka + Soda
Costco's canned Vodka + Soda cocktails come in an 18-count variety pack featuring Peach, Watermelon, and Pineapple flavors. They're marketed as sugar-free and made with real juice. Fans love this straightforward approach and enjoy the sweet, bubbly, and uncomplicated beverage, describing it as the perfect solution when you want a vodka soda without the mixing hassle. These supporters compare it favorably to popular High Noon seltzers and consider it far superior to Costco's previous hard seltzer offerings.
So what's the controversy? Like, who can mess up a vodka soda, right? Unfortunately, some customers would say Costco. They feel the retailer should abandon mixed alcoholic beverages entirely, claiming the warehouse excels at hard liquor and wine but fails miserably when venturing into multi-ingredient drinks– even simple two-component cocktails. These shoppers find the fruit flavors more distracting than enhancing, with pineapple being somewhat tolerable, while watermelon and peach were the biggest offenders.
The divide appears purely about personal preferences rather than quality. If you typically enjoy vodka sodas and don't mind fruit-forward variations, the variety pack might be worth trying. But if you're particular about cocktail authenticity or prefer your vodka sodas completely unadulterated, these Costco cocktails aren't for you.
9. Kirkland Basil Pesto
Classic pesto is made with a base of basil, garlic, pine nuts, extra virgin olive oil, and Parmesan cheese. However, these ingredients aren't set in stone, and companies can alter or add to their recipes, which is precisely what Costco has done. The chain's Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto includes sunflower oil, which seems to have customers in a tizzy. Many say the addition of sunflower oil fundamentally alters the flavor profile and that the unwanted seed taste detracts from the authentic pesto experience. Making matters worse, customers have also expressed health concerns about seed oils, claiming that they're inflammatory.
Whether we should be avoiding seed oils is a controversial topic with conflicting reports. Those who love this pesto dismiss these concerns as overblown, arguing that seed oil fears lack solid scientific backing. Instead, these fans feel it's the best basil pesto for the price point. They're grateful for its mild, family-friendly flavor that appeals even to picky eaters, with parents reporting that children specifically request Kirkland's version over other brands. Regardless of age, customers praise the pesto's versatility, recommending you use it on sandwiches, pizzas, or pastas.
10. BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
If you love Costco's Mac and Cheese, you may want to consider the chain's BBQ version — but not without doing some recon, of course! The good news is that some shoppers say the barbecued version takes the standard mac and cheese to the next level. You still get all that yummy mac and cheese goodness as a base, but with the addition of chicken, bacon, and barbecue sauce for enhanced umami flavors.
The bad news is that the $4.49 per-pound pricing works out to be around $18 per tray, which many customers feel is too expensive for what it is. They feel genuinely scammed by what they perceive as Costco's attempt to justify gourmet pricing by adding basic ingredients to an inexpensive base. Budget shoppers say you're better off getting the original mac and cheese at a lower price point and adding your own goodies.
Aside from price, some customers recommend avoiding Costco's premade pasta altogether. They report that the overcooked, dry, and bland macaroni can't be salvaged by sauce and toppings. However, if you're already a fan of Costco's standard mac and cheese and don't mind paying extra for convenience, we'd give this option a solid chance.
11. Kirkland Smoked Pork Back Ribs
Customers describe Kirkland Smoked Pork Back Ribs as fall-off-the-bone tender with well-seasoned meat and a delightful smokiness. Where customers are divided isn't the taste but the controversial cooking method. These fully cooked ribs require heating in a 200-degree oven for 60-70 minutes while still sealed in their original plastic packaging. This instruction sends many customers into a panic since putting plastic in ovens has long been considered taboo. And in an era of growing microplastic awareness, we can understand their concerns.
Meanwhile, supporters dismiss these fears, pointing out that chefs regularly sous vide meats in temperature-appropriate plastics without issue ... so what's the difference? They argue the low cooking temperature makes this method perfectly safe, and those who've followed the plastic-packaging instructions report no problems whatsoever. Skeptics, however, can't seem to shake off their concerns. They prefer to transfer the ribs to foil, following the same instructions and then adding a hearty BBQ sauce and finishing with a quick grill sear.
12. Kirkland Ice Cream Bars
Deciding between the economic Kirkland Ice Cream Bars or their pricier Häagen-Dazs competitor? Previous customer reviews might not be very helpful, seeing how they're split down the middle. Kirkland's 18-count packs feature vanilla ice cream bars coated in milk chocolate with roasted almonds. Devoted fans claim they rival premium competitors and satisfy a much-needed ice cream craving. Meanwhile, parents report that children devour entire boxes before they even reach the freezer.
Unfortunately, not everyone thinks these bars should be compared to brands like Häagen-Daz due to their low quality. The primary complaint centers on the chocolate coating's allegedly fake, waxy texture. Others defend the Kirkland product, explaining that most mass-produced ice cream bars exhibit similar waxiness and that this doesn't detract from the overall satisfaction of the dessert.
The divide might be more about chocolate preferences, particularly the European versus American chocolate debate. Many Europeans hate Hershey's chocolate, which is rumored to contain butyric acid. This natural chemical creates distinctly acidic flavors. If Kirkland uses similar processing methods, it could explain why the bars appeal to completely different palates.
13. Kirkland Signature Muffins
When it comes to Kirkland Signature Muffins, size matters. According to longtime Costco shoppers, these muffins used to be oversized behemoths that felt like actual cakes. Now, you get more muffins per package, but they've been downsized. This has created two distinct camps. The bigger-is-better team claims you get less bang for your buck (when calculating price per ounce), while team portion control celebrates a sensible serving size.
According to customer commentary, the quality also varies wildly across locations. Some customers rave about moist, flavorful muffins, while others describe dense, pound cake-like disappointments. Customers even report that the amount of ingredients differs. Some claim their blueberry muffins had a single berry inside, while others say they're full of plump berries. We've seen the same contradictory statements about the amount of raspberries in the raspberry lemon muffins. So if you're craving muffins, it's a bit of a gamble. Fingers crossed your local Costco bakery has high standards.
14. Kirkland Burnt Ends
Kirkland Burnt Ends are cubed beef chuck roast that's been smoked and seasoned. They're meant to have a crispy exterior, but with tender meat inside. Cooking them is simple, including options for microwaving, sauteeing, or boiling. But despite the easy instructions, the cooking bit is where things get messy. Fans insist these burnt ends are a solid bite, but only if you forego the microwave and bake them instead. Others encourage home cooks to add butter and brown sugar and broil them to enhance the flavor.
The opposition argues that a premade barbecue product shouldn't be so much work. They say following instructions results in tough, chewy chunks of meat with mediocre flavor. The package also says "just add sauce," yet doesn't actually include a sauce, meaning you'll have to buy an additional product to complete the dish. Considering all this, many shoppers feel that the product is simply overpriced.
Like all the items on this list, Costco's customer base is divided. You'll have to weigh the pros and cons and decide: Will you put in the extra effort to make these burnt ends delicious? Or will the purchase leave you feeling more burned than the ends themselves?