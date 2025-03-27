14 Costco Kirkland Signature Foods That Don't Taste Like They Used To

Costco is the go-to place to shop for many people and honestly, who can blame them? It's very convenient to be able to get most groceries and household supplies in one place, not to mention the store also sells electronics, furniture, apparel, and appliances.

In 1995 Costco's co-founder and CEO at the time, Jim Sinegal, made the decision to put all the private-labels the wholesaler sells under one brand, Kirkland Signature. With the brand covering a wide variety of products, and in some cases being more cost effective than the bigger name-brand version, it's no surprise that Kirkland Signature items have become some members' preferred products.

However, after reviewing customer feedback on independent sources, such as Reddit, it has become clear that in recent years there are some food items that just simply aren't the same quality as they were. After analyzing multiple members' reviews we have compiled a list for you of Costco Kirkland Signature foods that don't taste like they used to.