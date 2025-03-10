13 Costco Kirkland Signature Food And Drink Products That Are Overrated, According To Customer Reviews

If you have a membership to Costco or have ever gone with someone who has a membership then you know that the wholesaler has just about everything; groceries, clothes, electronics, appliances, furniture, and even car parts. If you're lucky you can even knock out everything on your to do list in one place.

In addition to having a wide range of products for shoppers to choose from, the company also has a variety of brands that it offers including its own called Kirkland Signature. The private label was introduced in 1995 after Jim Sinegal, Costco's co-founder and CEO at the time, decided to put all the private brand names that Costco was selling under one name. This means that the white, black, and red logo that the Kirkland brand is known for was put on everything from batteries to diapers to cleaning products and even food items. With so many items under the brand there are obviously some Costco products that aren't worth the price and some that have become shoppers' go-tos. There are also items that have mixed reviews, that some customers love but others think are simply glorified. To inform you of what those items are and help decide if you want to take a chance buying them or not, we have compiled a list of 13 Kirkland Signature food and drink products that based off of reviews some members believe are overrated.