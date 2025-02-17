Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Hard Seltzers?
The true identity of many Costco brands happens to be that of beloved labels with their own following. And Kirkland Signature hard seltzer is one of those products. Costco jumps on the hard seltzer trend with a line that Redditors often compare to the High Noon or Truly hard seltzer brands. While High Noon Spirits makes High Noon hard seltzers and Boston Beer Co. manufactures the Truly brand, neither is the national brand behind Kirkland's hard seltzer.
Instead, Costco partnered with Sausalito, California-based Patco Brands for this beverage line, known for its Rancho La Gloria Ranch Water and Kyla Hard Kombucha. According to the packaging, Patco manufactures Kirkland hard seltzers in Hood River, Oregon. But Patco Brands doesn't only partner with Costco. You may find its products under house labels at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, and more. Check the packaging of those store brand hard beverages to find the Patco Brands manufacturing location for your favorite drink.
Costco got in on a billion dollar trend
Through Patco Brands, Costco got in on what seems to be the meteoric rise of hard seltzers. You could say the trend actually started in 1993 with the old-school original hard seltzer, Zima, from Molson Coors. Zima paved the way for hard seltzers, but its own popularity fizzled out in the mid-2000s. Then, in 2016, Mark Anthony Brewing introduced White Claw, and by 2020, hard seltzer was a multi-billion-dollar business.
Costco, as always, sees a trending product and creates a comparable store brand, sold at a lower price for its members. In 2020, Costco launched Kirkland brand hard seltzers in black cherry, mango, grapefruit, and lime. It was quite the expansion from the strictly lemon-lime Zima flavor of the '90s. Costco does sell White Claw and Topo Chico, among other national brands of hard seltzers. But Costco fans look for budget-friendly quality products, and that's where Kirkland Signature brand partnerships come in.