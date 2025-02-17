Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Hard Seltzers?

The true identity of many Costco brands happens to be that of beloved labels with their own following. And Kirkland Signature hard seltzer is one of those products. Costco jumps on the hard seltzer trend with a line that Redditors often compare to the High Noon or Truly hard seltzer brands. While High Noon Spirits makes High Noon hard seltzers and Boston Beer Co. manufactures the Truly brand, neither is the national brand behind Kirkland's hard seltzer.

Instead, Costco partnered with Sausalito, California-based Patco Brands for this beverage line, known for its Rancho La Gloria Ranch Water and Kyla Hard Kombucha. According to the packaging, Patco manufactures Kirkland hard seltzers in Hood River, Oregon. But Patco Brands doesn't only partner with Costco. You may find its products under house labels at Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, and more. Check the packaging of those store brand hard beverages to find the Patco Brands manufacturing location for your favorite drink.