The Major Alcohol Brand That Paved The Way For Hard Seltzers

White Claw, Truly, Ranch Water, and High Noon — just a few of the names you're bound to see as you stroll down the beer aisle at the grocery store. It's no secret that the hard seltzer industry has exploded in the last few years. These new-classic drinks dominate the shelves, and you even get weird twists like Sunny D hard seltzer (yeah, that Sunny D). But what sparked this surge in bubbly, low-calorie alcoholic beverages, anyway?

You might be surprised to find that the roots of the hard seltzer trend date back to the early 1990s. Long before the term "hard seltzer" existed, Coors introduced Zima Clearmalt in 1993. Zima was marketed as a clear, malt-based alternative to beer, and is often regarded as the beverage that paved the way for today's hard seltzers. While it may not have lasted in the market, Zima laid the groundwork for the creativity and innovation we see today in the alcoholic beverage industry.

Zima had a 15-year run before it was discontinued in 2008 due to declining sales. Yet, its legacy remains as one of the first attempts to appeal to a market looking for something lighter and more refreshing than traditional beer. It arrived during a time when clear beverages were trending — from Crystal Pepsi to Clearly Canadian. Zima stood out for its sparkling, fruity taste and its low-calorie, transparent image, setting the stage for the rise of similar products.