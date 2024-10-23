The Major Alcohol Brand That Paved The Way For Hard Seltzers
White Claw, Truly, Ranch Water, and High Noon — just a few of the names you're bound to see as you stroll down the beer aisle at the grocery store. It's no secret that the hard seltzer industry has exploded in the last few years. These new-classic drinks dominate the shelves, and you even get weird twists like Sunny D hard seltzer (yeah, that Sunny D). But what sparked this surge in bubbly, low-calorie alcoholic beverages, anyway?
You might be surprised to find that the roots of the hard seltzer trend date back to the early 1990s. Long before the term "hard seltzer" existed, Coors introduced Zima Clearmalt in 1993. Zima was marketed as a clear, malt-based alternative to beer, and is often regarded as the beverage that paved the way for today's hard seltzers. While it may not have lasted in the market, Zima laid the groundwork for the creativity and innovation we see today in the alcoholic beverage industry.
Zima had a 15-year run before it was discontinued in 2008 due to declining sales. Yet, its legacy remains as one of the first attempts to appeal to a market looking for something lighter and more refreshing than traditional beer. It arrived during a time when clear beverages were trending — from Crystal Pepsi to Clearly Canadian. Zima stood out for its sparkling, fruity taste and its low-calorie, transparent image, setting the stage for the rise of similar products.
Zima Clearmalt's legacy
Fast forward to today, and the parallels between Zima and popular hard seltzers like White Claw are evident. Both products focus on being light, refreshing alternatives to beer, with fruity undertones and an emphasis on fewer calories. The marketing for White Claw, for example, leans heavily on appealing to younger audiences with a health-conscious lifestyle, a strategy Zima pioneered decades earlier.
Another connection between the two is the scrutiny they faced from traditional beer drinkers. Just as Zima was mocked for being "soft" or "girly," hard seltzers like White Claw have endured similar criticisms. Despite the mockery, hard seltzers have become a staple at parties, tailgates, and beach days, much like Zima in its heyday.
Zima even saw a brief revival in the summer of 2017, sparking nostalgia among drinkers from the '90s. However, this resurgence was short-lived, and Zima seems to be retired for good. Though Zima may not have lasted, its influence has paved the way for today's hard seltzers, as well as sweeter alcopops like Mighty Swell. While not everyone likes seltzer, one thing is certain: Hard seltzers aren't going anywhere anytime soon.