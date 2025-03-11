Costco Food Favorites That Keep Getting More Expensive

Maybe it's the way the $4.99 rotisserie chickens and the $1.99 pizza slices have stood their ground against years of inflation. Maybe it's the thrill of stocking up on ungodly amounts of soda and toilet paper. Whatever the reason, there's something about Costco that's inspired almost cult-like dedication from its shoppers over the years. The warehouse chain has established itself as one of the nation's favorite retailers, luring in customers with the promise of selling bulk items at fair prices (and offering equally reasonably priced treats at the food court as a post-shopping snack).

But customers aren't impressed by all of the prices. While Costco famously goes to extreme lengths to keep its prices as low as possible — and has been known to reduce its prices, even offering customers the option to request a price readjustment when they do — some items have gradually grown more expensive in recent years.

Admittedly, price increases are a fact of life at any food retailer. In fact, according to NerdWallet, average food prices increased by 31% in the U.S. between 2019 and 2025. However, that doesn't mean Costco customers aren't growing concerned or frustrated about the toll some products take on their wallets. Here are 10 of the food items growing more and more expensive at Costco as of late.