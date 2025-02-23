Why Do So Many Europeans Hate Hershey's Chocolate?

From perfectly shareable and endearingly named Hershey's Kisses to the iconic chocolate bars that have formed the melty hearts of millions of s'mores, Hershey's is one of the most recognizable chocolate brands in the United States. Americans consume millions of dollars of Hershey's products every year, and there's even a Hershey's theme park in Pennsylvania. However, Hershey's many chocolate products are not so beloved across the pond.

In fact, it seems that Europeans love to hate Hershey's. By and large, the consensus among European (and generally non-American) Hershey's reviewers seems to be that it tastes more like sawdust than chocolate, or less generously, that it tastes like vomit. This might sound unnecessarily harsh, but there are some legitimate reasons that Hershey's bars may be an acquired taste.

The exact recipe for Hershey's chocolate is a closely guarded trade secret, but strong evidence suggests that Hershey's chocolate contains butyric acid, a compound that is also found in, well, vomit. Before you get too grossed out, butyric acid is also found in parmesan cheese and many other things that many people find delicious. Butyric acid or not, mass-produced European chocolate is generally less acidic than Hershey's and other American chocolate brands due to differing production processes and regulations. As such, it's unsurprising that people who grew up chowing on European chocolate brands like Cadbury might find Hershey's a bit hard to swallow.