Hershey's Kisses Candy Really Lives Up To Its Name In An Interesting Way

There is no question that Hershey's Kisses are a beloved and iconic American candy. The bite-sized morsels of chocolate were first manufactured in 1907 in the small town of Derry, Pennsylvania. Of course, this isn't to be mistaken for the fictional town of Derry, Maine, otherwise known as the stomping grounds of horror villain Pennywise the Dancing Clown – the character who inspired Starbucks' Pennywise drink. Identified by their shiny foil wrappers and paper banners that sprout out of the top (the official name for them is a plume), these candies also have a rather unique and endearing name.

While there is no official answer as to why Kisses are named as such, it's widely believed that they were named after the sound that the candy-producing machine makes when it places the chocolate into the candy molds. You can hear a distinct smooch or muah noise as this happens, otherwise known as a kiss sound — how perfectly sweet. Then again, another theory is that, in the early 20th century, a small piece of candy was often referred to as a "kiss". Regardless of how they were named, Hershey's Kisses are perfectly named for sharing with loved ones (or just showing yourself some love). Just like the real thing, it's unlikely these little delights will ever go out of style.