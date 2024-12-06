Hershey's Kisses Candy Really Lives Up To Its Name In An Interesting Way
There is no question that Hershey's Kisses are a beloved and iconic American candy. The bite-sized morsels of chocolate were first manufactured in 1907 in the small town of Derry, Pennsylvania. Of course, this isn't to be mistaken for the fictional town of Derry, Maine, otherwise known as the stomping grounds of horror villain Pennywise the Dancing Clown – the character who inspired Starbucks' Pennywise drink. Identified by their shiny foil wrappers and paper banners that sprout out of the top (the official name for them is a plume), these candies also have a rather unique and endearing name.
While there is no official answer as to why Kisses are named as such, it's widely believed that they were named after the sound that the candy-producing machine makes when it places the chocolate into the candy molds. You can hear a distinct smooch or muah noise as this happens, otherwise known as a kiss sound — how perfectly sweet. Then again, another theory is that, in the early 20th century, a small piece of candy was often referred to as a "kiss". Regardless of how they were named, Hershey's Kisses are perfectly named for sharing with loved ones (or just showing yourself some love). Just like the real thing, it's unlikely these little delights will ever go out of style.
Over 100 years of Kisses
Milton Hershey made a few unsuccessful attempts to start a candy-making business before he moved to the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area in 1883, where he achieved moderate success. By 1900, though, he decided to focus solely on making chocolate, so he built a chocolate factory in Derry (a town more formally known as Derry Church). By 1905, the factory was finished and in 1907, he began producing Hershey's Kisses. The town where the factory sat was eventually renamed Hershey not only due to the presence of Hershey's company and factory, but because he made incredible contributions to the community, from houses to schools to transportation systems.
From 1907 to 1921, all Hershey's Kisses were wrapped by hand. During the same year that the automated wrapping machine became part of production, the signature paper plumes were introduced and have remained an important part of the Kisses. According to the television show "Unwrapped," Hershey now produces 80 million Kisses every day and makes much more than the original (but delicious) solid milk chocolate flavor — which surprisingly tastes like literal sickness to some people. There are numerous flavors, from the ones that are available all year-round like dark chocolate and almond to seasonal ones, including one specific discontinued line of Kisses we wish would come back. There are even dozens of colors to match the season or certain holidays. Indeed, there's a Kiss for everyone and every occasion.