How To Order The Forgotten Starbucks Pennywise Frappuccino This Halloween

You won't see this clown-inspired Frappuccino on Starbucks' regular fall menu, but internet sleuths are reviving this otherwise deceased secret menu item for its seventh year of gory goodness. And the even better news is that this secret menu item isn't some long, complicated, difficult drink that you need to feel embarrassed asking the barista to make — it's a slight twist on an already beloved menu item.

To order the "It," Pennywise inspired Frappuccino, here's what you need to do. Let your barista know that you'll be ordering a secret menu item — this isn't necessarily a requirement, but if you say that you want the Pennywise Frappuccino without prefacing what's actually in the drink, your barista might be as confused as the kids in "It" trying to understand why a clown can turn into a monster that adults can't see.

Choose a size.Starbucks drinks, both hot and cold, are available in various sizes such as Tall (12 ounces), Grande (16 ounces), Venti (20 ounces), and Trenta (30 ounces). According to a report from Business Insider, Starbucks won't serve its Frappuccino in sizes larger than a Venti, but given how sweet this drink turns out to be, less is more. Ask for a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino — this is the base of the drink. While some Starbucks Frappuccino contain espresso, this particular frappe does not, making it strictly vanilla-flavored and caffeine free.

Add strawberry purée, lots of it — the strawberry purée gives this drink its signature "bloody" look. You can ask your barista to include the purée on the top and bottom of the drink to give it that killer vibe (white and red are Pennywise's signature colors in both his makeup and clown suit). The white of the Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino and the red of the strawberry purée leave this Starbucks drink feeling like something straight out of Pennywise's evil lair.