How Starbucks' Medicine Ball Became A Menu Staple
Gymgoers know it as a round, heavy weight that they punish themselves with in the service of burning fat and building muscle. Starbucks-goers know it as a staple of cold and flu season, a steaming herbal blend that coats the throat and soothes the sinuses. That's right: We're talking about the medicine ball. And today we're talking specifically about the second kind, the capital-M, capital-B Medicine Ball — the hot Starbucks drink.
Never heard of it? That might be because the Medicine Ball isn't sold at Starbucks — at least, not by that particular name. It's technically known as Honey Citrus Mint Tea. It was a customer creation, an Instagram-famous menu hack, that became so popular it made its way into the cafe's regular offerings: an aromatic mix of green and herbal teas, redolent of lemon verbena and chamomile and mixed with lemonade and a spot of honey (there must be something about that Starbucks blend of green tea and lemonade that keeps 'em coming back). Now, as the nickname suggests, it's become a go-to drink for customers sniffling through a head cold — or, really, anyone who just wants a little warm comfort.
Where'd the Starbucks Medicine Ball come from?
The Medicine Ball has been on the menu since 2017. It emerged as one of those secret menu customer hacks that take hold on social media; after the drink gained fame, one local Starbucks manager noticed that he was selling 20 a day. As word spread throughout the company, the Medicine Ball made its official debut — initially under that name, although it seems to since have been rebranded Honey Citrus Mint Tea. In any event, it only increased in popularity after going mainstream, with some franchises reporting in 2019 that they were often sold out when it came to the drink.
What, exactly, is it? First, two Teavana tea bags, one an herbal infusion (Peach Tranquility, with pineapple, chamomile, lemon verbena, and rose hips) and one a green tea (Jade Citrus Mint, with lemon verbena, lemongrass, and spearmint). They're steeped in hot water and steamed lemonade, which is then sweetened with a spot of honey. If you'd prefer a less sugary version, Starbucks will make you one with light or no lemonade, or you can get extra if you want to go in the other direction. Starbucks also originally offered the drink with an optional pump of peppermint; that's not officially on the menu anymore, but you could still ask for it. Because of the green tea, this is a caffeinated drink, though only lightly so, with less than a quarter the caffeine of a cup of black coffee.
What makes the Medicine Ball a cold-season staple
Everyone knows there's no cure for the common cold and, anyways, we're not doctors. But Honey Citrus Mint Tea does involve a number of ingredients that could ease your symptoms (some customers continue to refer to it by its unofficial handle — baristas tend to know what they mean — or by an alternate moniker that also bespeaks its immune-friendly qualities: Cold Buster). The first is easy: You need to stay hydrated, and this is a cup full of hot water, which — unlike, say, a whiskey-based hot toddy — won't dry you out. Honey does nothing particularly medicinal but it does coat the throat, alleviating soreness and helping suppress a persistent cough, which in turn can making sleeping easier. With anti-inflammatory properties, green tea might also help ease a sore throat.
Vitamin C-rich lemon isn't the immune-system superhero it was once thought to be, but it does have some antibacterial qualities if the source of your sore throat is a bacterial infection. The menthol in peppermint (if you decide to add it) is a decongestant, though who knows how much of that makes its way into Starbucks' syrup, which contains water, sugar, and natural flavors. Steam helps loosen mucus in the nose and sinuses – so simply inhaling over a cup of something hot and aromatic can't hurt. Of course, you don't need to drink a Medicine Ball just because you're feeling lousy. You can also drink it because it's delicious.