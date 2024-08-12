How Starbucks' Medicine Ball Became A Menu Staple

The Medicine Ball has been on the menu since 2017. It emerged as one of those secret menu customer hacks that take hold on social media; after the drink gained fame, one local Starbucks manager noticed that he was selling 20 a day. As word spread throughout the company, the Medicine Ball made its official debut — initially under that name, although it seems to since have been rebranded Honey Citrus Mint Tea. In any event, it only increased in popularity after going mainstream, with some franchises reporting in 2019 that they were often sold out when it came to the drink.

Advertisement

What, exactly, is it? First, two Teavana tea bags, one an herbal infusion (Peach Tranquility, with pineapple, chamomile, lemon verbena, and rose hips) and one a green tea (Jade Citrus Mint, with lemon verbena, lemongrass, and spearmint). They're steeped in hot water and steamed lemonade, which is then sweetened with a spot of honey. If you'd prefer a less sugary version, Starbucks will make you one with light or no lemonade, or you can get extra if you want to go in the other direction. Starbucks also originally offered the drink with an optional pump of peppermint; that's not officially on the menu anymore, but you could still ask for it. Because of the green tea, this is a caffeinated drink, though only lightly so, with less than a quarter the caffeine of a cup of black coffee.

Advertisement