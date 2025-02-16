Should You Really Be Avoiding Seed Oils?

Not all cooking oils are created equal, and oils like flaxseed, black seed, peanut, soybean, corn, canola, grapeseed, sesame, sunflower, rice bran, and safflower have been vilified on social media in recent years. Still, some experts say that the opposition to seed oil is not supported by scientific evidence.

These oils are made from plant seeds, making them a go-to option for many home cooks. According to the American Heart Association, seed oils are safe for humans and more nutritious than butter or animal fats. Seed oils have omega-6 fatty acids that the body needs but cannot make alone. It's a polyunsaturated fat that reduces inflammation, cholesterol, and heart disease. The anti-seed oil campaign on social media is driven in part by conflicting information about omega-6 fatty acids, with claims that oils cause inflammation, headaches, and other symptoms. However, reports from Harvard Health on omega-6 fatty acids show they do the opposite.

Interestingly, research shows that the real problem with seed oil is not the oils themselves — but the rest of the recipes they are commonly used in.