Grocery Store Bacon Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

To all you bacon fans, this one's for you. Finding good bacon can be tough these days. From bacon pieces composed of chewy fat to slices that burn away into charred nothings, it can be difficult to stumble upon bacon that yields the perfect slice.

As a die-hard bacon fan, I was eager to determine whether the perfect bacon brand actually exists. I've sampled many bacon brands in the past but had yet to find one that truly suits my taste buds — until now. Sampling each grocery store bacon brand side-by-side has allowed me to put each slice to the test to see which is truly worth your dime. In this piece, I'll be evaluating factors that include texture, fat-to-meat ratio, crispiness, flavor, and nutrition to help you choose your next bacon buy with ease.

It's time to bring home the bacon! Join me on a sizzling quest as I search for the grocery store brand that truly cracks the code of porky perfection.