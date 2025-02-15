The Best Way To Cook Bacon With Absolutely No Mess

While writers may go into ecstasies over the scent of bacon sizzling in the pan perfuming the entire house, no one waxes rhapsodic about cleaning up the greasy splatters that spread all over the stove surface and wind up on walls and ceilings. If you must cook bacon in a pan, it's best to start with a cold one (cold pan, although you could also down a breakfast brew if you wanted). A better way to make sure your bacon is relatively mess-free, though, is to bake it in the oven.

Some people consider baking in the oven to be the best way to cook bacon and it does have significant advantages. Not only can you bake a large amount at a time, but it'll cook evenly — plus the grease is contained in the pan. To bake bacon, put it on a wire rack inside a pan with sides. The rack allows for better air circulation and also keeps you from having to fish the strips out of a pool of grease when they're done cooking. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, then stick the pan of bacon in the oven and begin baking. Check it after about 10 minutes in (if it's thick cut, it may take 20 minutes or more). As far as lining the pan goes: some like to do it, but I never bother. It's just as easy to pour cooled bacon grease (which you should keep for cooking) out of an unlined pan, It's also no more difficult to clean an unlined baking pan than a frying pan.