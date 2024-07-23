The Microwave Is Your Best Friend When It Comes To Cooking Bacon

There are some definite pros to the microwave method for cooking bacon: First and foremost on the list is hardly any clean-up. With pan frying you end up with bacon grease splatter all over your stove, as well as having to safely dispose of all that bacon grease after (since it absolutely cannot go down your drain). With the microwave, the grease is soaked up by the paper towels, so all you have to do is let them cool, bunch them up, and toss them out.

There's also the fact that it can take much less time to blast pieces of bacon in the microwave than it would to wait for a pan to heat up from cold, flip the bacon on each side, and let it crisp up on the stove. Plus, you don't have to go through all that if you just want one or two slices.

There are a few downsides to this method of cooking bacon (though they have nothing to do with the final taste or texture). It's not great if you need to make bacon for a crowd, as you can only fit so many non-touching pieces in your microwave. It also compels you to use a lot of paper towels, so it's not great for the planet. And finally, all that luscious bacon grease gets absorbed by the paper towels, so you can't save it for cooking with later.

