For The Crispiest Fried Eggs, Baste Them In Oil

A perfectly fried, sunny-side-up egg is a thing of beauty, and yet it's one of those culinary cornerstones that can be difficult to get right. There are plenty of ways to fry an egg, but whichever method you choose, you still need to make sure the whites are cooked through and the yolk is still soft — preferably runny, for many of us. For some textural contrast, the eggs will ideally have some crisping action around the edges. You need all this to happen in just a few crucial minutes in the pan, which will be at a single temperature the whole time. This would be a much easier task if you were somehow able to cook the whites and yolks separately.

There is, however, a simple trick that can help you cook those whites to perfection while reducing your risk of overcooking the yolk. Simply baste the eggs as you would a turkey: While the egg is frying, tilt the pan slightly so that the oil in it pools on one side, then use a spoon to scoop up some of that hot oil and drizzle it over the egg whites, taking care not to let it touch the yolk. The whites should firm up and look a little puffy. When you're all done, you should have a pristinely golden yolk in the center of your pan, surrounded by a halo of tender egg white, fringed around the edges with lacy, crunchy fried bits. Here are a few other things to know.