The Perfect BLT Sandwich Needs The Right Type Of Bacon

The BLT sandwich is a simple — yet satisfying — tradition of summertime lunch fare. The blend of a juicy beefsteak, piping hot bacon pieces, and iceberg lettuce between two toasted slices of bread is a tasty, tried-and-true combo that might have been around since the Victorian era.

Some sandwich lovers swear by the BLT as the pound-for-pound champ in the ring of power — surpassing the popularity of heavy hitters like the club, Cuban, and Reuben. Even though the recipe is crystal clear in the name, it's an assignment that's easy to misunderstand. At first blush, the three-ingredient weave of crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato seems simple and straightforward. But it's not as painless as slapping those fundamental ingredients on a slab of bread if you want a quality BLT.

Any great sandwich should be better than the sum of its parts. And selecting the right bacon can go a long way toward making your next BLT a lip-smacking, savory chance to chow down with every bite. The secret is thin-cut, wavy bacon that gets as crispy as possible when cooked, giving your sandwich a salty and satisfyingly crunchy component that juxtaposes the soft, fresh, juicy texture of the tomato. Those two dueling flavor palates complement one another in a way that breathes life into the sandwich's core and makes for a tantalizingly robust BLT taste experience.