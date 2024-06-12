Planning A Foodie Vacation? Start With The 2024 James Beard Award Winners

Every year, many industries — mostly the fun ones — have some sort of event to determine the best of the best. Only an elite few get to hoist a belt at WrestleMania, deliver a lengthy acceptance speech at the Oscars, or wear a blanket of roses at Churchill Downs (in this last case, it helps to be a horse). The same holds true for chefs who receive the James Beard Award. This award, unlike the Michelin star, is entirely home-grown. The U.S. Michelin Guide also seems to focus more on restaurants in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, while the James Beard Foundation travels all over the U.S. seeking out the best chefs in every area.

The 2024 James Beard Awards were announced on June 10, just in time for any summer vacation travel plans you might be making. Whether you're able to tour the entire nation coast to coast or can just hit a single region or two, the following is a list of hot spots with chefs who won James Beard Awards this year. On a procedural note, the James Beard Foundation divides the U.S. into 12 regions for its best chef awards, with New York, California, and Texas each counting as their own. All prices and menu items listed here were accurate as of this article's publishing date but may change over time.