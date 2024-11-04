Bacon Belongs In Your Chocolate Bark (We're Serious)

Chocolate bark is an incredibly tasty dessert that's beginner-friendly and versatile. You spread melted chocolate on a sheet pan and toss your favorite ingredients like chopped nuts, spices, or candy across the top. Those are your usual garnishes, but to make it even better, you should consider adding bacon.

It may sound a little crazy — I mean, not to those of us who understand that bacon goes with everything — but it really complements this treat. The combination of salty and sweet is a classic pairing that works beautifully in chocolate bark. Bacon's crisp texture contrasts with the smoothness of the chocolate, and the salt cuts through the richness, giving a depth of flavor that's hard to resist.

Make it for a casual gathering, family barbecue, office party, the holidays, or just a random day after work ... there's really never an occasion not to eat chocolate, or bacon, both of which are scientifically proven to make you happy. The combo is a crowd-pleaser that stands out because it's easy to make, customizable, and delivers on flavor. So, don't hesitate—bacon belongs in your chocolate bark.