Bacon Belongs In Your Chocolate Bark (We're Serious)
Chocolate bark is an incredibly tasty dessert that's beginner-friendly and versatile. You spread melted chocolate on a sheet pan and toss your favorite ingredients like chopped nuts, spices, or candy across the top. Those are your usual garnishes, but to make it even better, you should consider adding bacon.
It may sound a little crazy — I mean, not to those of us who understand that bacon goes with everything — but it really complements this treat. The combination of salty and sweet is a classic pairing that works beautifully in chocolate bark. Bacon's crisp texture contrasts with the smoothness of the chocolate, and the salt cuts through the richness, giving a depth of flavor that's hard to resist.
Make it for a casual gathering, family barbecue, office party, the holidays, or just a random day after work ... there's really never an occasion not to eat chocolate, or bacon, both of which are scientifically proven to make you happy. The combo is a crowd-pleaser that stands out because it's easy to make, customizable, and delivers on flavor. So, don't hesitate—bacon belongs in your chocolate bark.
How much bacon to add
When incorporating bacon into your chocolate bark, balance is essential. For this recipe, you might want to try about 1 to 2 slices of crispy bacon per 4 ounces of chocolate. That way, the bacon flavor is present but not overpowering. Too much bacon can dominate the bark and make it overly salty, and too little might leave it lacking in that signature savory punch. Crumble the bacon into small, bite-sized pieces to distribute it evenly across the surface of the chocolate. The more you make it, you'll figure out the perfect proportions.
A few things to keep in mind when you decide to take the plunge and try this recipe is that you must cook the bacon until it's crispy. You don't want greasy or chewy pieces in the chocolate bark, so you'd do well to drain it on paper towels to get that excess fat off before you throw it on top of your melted chocolate.
Also, make sure it has cooled down before adding it to the chocolate because it prevents texture issues as a result of introducing moisture. It may not sound like a big deal, but it could make the chocolate seize and not set properly, which is no bueno. Finally, after the bark is cooled, put it in an airtight container so the bacon doesn't get spoiled or soggy, since it's a perishable item. You may even want to refrigerate finished product to ensure freshness.
What kind of chocolate works best
The type of chocolate you choose for your bacon-infused bark comes down to preference to some degree. Look for chocolate that's between 60% to 70% cocoa for a balanced sweetness that still lets the bacon shine. Dark chocolate has a rich, slightly bitter profile, and is often considered the best choice. The higher cocoa content in dark chocolate contrasts nicely with the bacon's fat, while its robust flavor holds up to the intensity of the bacon, making it a more sophisticated and satisfying pairing than milk chocolate. It pairs nicely with the salty bacon and prevents the overall flavor from becoming too sweet.
Milk chocolate can work too if you prefer a sweeter treat, but be aware that it may overwhelm the bacon's salty contribution a bit more. White chocolate (though it isn't chocolate) tends to be too sweet and doesn't have the depth needed to complement the savory bacon. Whichever you choose, make sure to use high-quality chocolate that melts smoothly and has a clean, decadent taste.