Why Some People Think Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Tastes Like Chemicals

Costco rotisserie chicken is a quick and inexpensive buy that can be made into a multitude of easy weeknight meals. Some consumers, however, find that the flavor is less chicken and more chemicals. As it turns out, phosphates, a common meat additive, are to blame for this unappetizing flavor.

To better understand phosphates and their effect on food, The Takeout spoke with Andrea Soares, MS, RDN, CSSD, a registered dietician at Top Nutrition Coaching. "Phosphates help meat stay juicy, tender, and visually appealing. They work by holding onto water, which makes the meat seem fresher and more flavorful even after cooking." Some foods like nuts and legumes have naturally occurring sodium phosphate. However, foods like deli meat, ready-to-eat meals, and processed foods often have these phosphates added.

Soares explains why phosphates bring out an odd flavor in Costco's rotisserie chicken. "On their own, phosphates don't usually have a strong taste, but when used in higher amounts or combined with other ingredients, they can give off a slightly soapy or metallic flavor." Some people only taste the chicken and seasonings, but a Reddit post addressing the phosphate flavor proves you're not the only one tasting soap.