Why Some People Think Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Tastes Like Chemicals
Costco rotisserie chicken is a quick and inexpensive buy that can be made into a multitude of easy weeknight meals. Some consumers, however, find that the flavor is less chicken and more chemicals. As it turns out, phosphates, a common meat additive, are to blame for this unappetizing flavor.
To better understand phosphates and their effect on food, The Takeout spoke with Andrea Soares, MS, RDN, CSSD, a registered dietician at Top Nutrition Coaching. "Phosphates help meat stay juicy, tender, and visually appealing. They work by holding onto water, which makes the meat seem fresher and more flavorful even after cooking." Some foods like nuts and legumes have naturally occurring sodium phosphate. However, foods like deli meat, ready-to-eat meals, and processed foods often have these phosphates added.
Soares explains why phosphates bring out an odd flavor in Costco's rotisserie chicken. "On their own, phosphates don't usually have a strong taste, but when used in higher amounts or combined with other ingredients, they can give off a slightly soapy or metallic flavor." Some people only taste the chicken and seasonings, but a Reddit post addressing the phosphate flavor proves you're not the only one tasting soap.
Are added phosphates bad for you?
Costco has long been a front-runner on the grocery store rotisserie chicken lineup. But if added phosphates have you wondering whether your delicious store-bought rotisserie chicken is bad for you, Andrea Soares has provided some clarity. "Added phosphates are absorbed more efficiently by the body than naturally occurring ones, and that can become an issue. High phosphate intake has been linked to heart issues, kidney stress, and bone health problems, especially in people with chronic kidney disease." High amounts of added dietary phosphate have also been linked to the growth of lung and skin tumors in animals.
Efforts have been made to find organic replacements for added phosphates such as plant-based ingredients like fungi and algae. However, none of these additives have successfully replicated what inorganic phosphates can do in Costco's rotisserie chicken. Soares warns of other common meat additives that may be worth avoiding like sodium nitrate (commonly found in cured meats), excess sodium, and artificial flavors and colors.