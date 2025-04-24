15 Things You Should Never Put In A Microwave

Microwaves provide the ultimate convenience. From reheating last night's leftovers to making mug muffins, they save loads of time. But if you're getting brave with what you'll microwave, just know that not everything belongs in this electrical appliance — and placing the wrong item inside can lead to serious problems.

To understand why you can't microwave certain items, you should first understand how microwaves differ from other appliances. There's a reason microwaves heat up leftovers in minutes while your oven takes forever. Conventional ovens use radiant heat to warm food from the outside, while microwaves use electromagnetic waves that excite molecules inside food. This creates friction and heat, which warm your food up fast.

Unfortunately, this speedy method of cooking can also spell disaster with the wrong items. Some can't handle the electromagnetic intensity, while others develop pockets of heat so hot that they're just waiting to explode. We've all witnessed this to some degree, whether opening the microwave to discover food splattered everywhere or noticing alarming sparks that prompted immediate action. Luckily, these issues are preventable — and we're here to help. Below, we'll explore things you should never put in the microwave. Some are obvious while others will come as a complete surprise.