How To Reheat Sandwiches The Best Way
We've all been there at some point or another. You grab a delicious, loaded sandwich from your favorite deli or restaurant down the street, absolutely devour the thing with your eyes, but only end up eating about a quarter of it. But you're going out tonight, and you just know that this Philly cheesesteak is going to be the best thing you've ever eaten in your life at about 11 p.m., so you've got to figure out how to make it last. You can wrap it in tinfoil, throw it back in the bag, even stuff it in a takeout container — it doesn't really matter how the sandwich makes it into your fridge (as long as it does make it to your fridge — you can't skip that step).
The key to enjoying your perfect sandwich as a leftover actually lies in the way you reheat it. Thanks to many nights of trial and error, and many sad, soggy sandwiches, we've narrowed it down to the two best methods for reheating your sandwich to that ideal deliciousness.
Skip the microwave, preheat your oven instead
It might seem easier to just pop your sandwich in the microwave, but when you do, you risk turning your leftovers into a mushy, chunky, chicken soup. That's not what you want, so for now let's step away from the microwave, and instead hit the buttons right below to turn on the oven. While preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, thoroughly wrap your sandwich in aluminum foil. Once the oven reaches ideal temperature, place your foil-wrapped sandwich on a baking tray and set a timer for 10 to 15 minutes. By the time you take out your sandwich, it should be perfectly toasted and ready to eat.
No soggy bread or soupy meat in sight. If it's still cold in the middle, place the sandwich back in the oven for an additional two minutes. If you're in a rush, you can place your foil- or parchment-wrapped sandwich on the baking sheet as the oven warms up. By the time it reaches peak temperature, your sandwich should be good as new. Pro-tip: Remove items such as lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, etc. if possible before putting your sandwich in the oven to prevent the wilting of fresher ingredients.
Try stovetop reheating for a crispy, golden result
If the oven isn't your friend, you can always try reheating your sandwich on the stovetop. A cast iron skillet is ideal, but a regular cooking pan will also do the trick. For a perfectly runny inside and a delightfully crunchy outside, heat your pan over medium heat and drop in a half-teaspoon of butter (it's the restaurant's trick, after all).
Place your sandwich directly in the middle, along with a few drops of water, and cover the pan for about three minutes. By adding the water droplets and creating steam, you're allowing the bread to reheat evenly while keeping the fillings from becoming too waterlogged. After three minutes, flip the sandwich and repeat the process. Then, voilà! Your sandwich is warmed, buttered, and ready for eating.
Other methods for reheating a sandwich include using a toaster oven, an air fryer, or even a panini press. While not everyone has the counter space for a panini press or an air fryer, you can mostly rely on the fact that you'll have an oven or a stovetop nearby. You'll probably have a microwave too, but you're better off leaving its door shut.