How To Reheat Sandwiches The Best Way

We've all been there at some point or another. You grab a delicious, loaded sandwich from your favorite deli or restaurant down the street, absolutely devour the thing with your eyes, but only end up eating about a quarter of it. But you're going out tonight, and you just know that this Philly cheesesteak is going to be the best thing you've ever eaten in your life at about 11 p.m., so you've got to figure out how to make it last. You can wrap it in tinfoil, throw it back in the bag, even stuff it in a takeout container — it doesn't really matter how the sandwich makes it into your fridge (as long as it does make it to your fridge — you can't skip that step).

The key to enjoying your perfect sandwich as a leftover actually lies in the way you reheat it. Thanks to many nights of trial and error, and many sad, soggy sandwiches, we've narrowed it down to the two best methods for reheating your sandwich to that ideal deliciousness.