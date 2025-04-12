The One Step You Shouldn't Miss When Microwaving Your Food

Microwaves rely on electromagnetic waves to heat up the water in your food, so the water content of your food can cause uneven heating. The waves that heat up the food also don't penetrate much further than the surface of your food, which is why you need to be stirring your food while it is heating up.

No matter how long you are cooking your food in the microwave, you should stop the microwave when it is halfway through to give it a good mix. Be extra sure to use a towel or oven mitts as the dish can get hot, and use a heat-safe utensil to give your food a mix; no disposable forks or spoons here. This will reposition the food so that the hot spots can hit all the parts of your food and ensure even heating.

I find that it often helps to add some water, either by putting a scant teaspoon or so directly into the food container, covering your food with a moist paper towel, or by placing a small cup of water alongside your food, to help keep your food from drying out and facilitate even heating.