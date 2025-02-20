13 Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Frozen Foods That Were Discontinued
Trader Joe's has an outstanding frozen food aisle, carrying everything from French fries and ice cream to budget-friendly meals and tasty international cuisine. However, if you've perused the aisle recently and haven't seen your go-to items, they may have been discontinued.
Why does Trader Joe's discontinue items? The easiest answer is poor sales. However, with fan-favorite products, that's not always the case. Instead, supply chain issues and increased manufacturing costs could be narrowing profit margins. If so, those frozen foods might not be worth space in the freezer. Of course, Trader Joe's could always adjust its prices to accommodate these changes, but that would go against its brand. After all, TJ's is all about providing fun, convenient foods at an affordable price.
When frozen foods become convenient staples, we begin relying on them. As such, you can imagine the disappointment when these foods are nowhere to be found, leaving you to walk up and down the freezer aisle in denial. If you've experienced this recently, you're likely wondering if it's out of stock or discontinued, and luckily, we're here to provide answers. After scouring Trader Joe's website, news articles, and forums, we uncovered fan-favorite frozen foods that were discontinued. After cross-checking these items on Trader Joe's website, we confirmed that they were indeed gone for good. Read on to bid farewell, find closure, and discover potential replacements. And if you still can't accept this fate, submit a request through Trader Joe's Discontinued Product Feedback.
Banana Waffles
Trader Joe's Banana Waffles were a fan-favorite breakfast item. Just imagine these fruity, fluffy waffles drizzled with maple or chocolate syrup. It's the type of food that gets you out of bed in the morning and saves you breakfast prep. Plus, they were gluten-free and made without artificial colors and preservatives. Unfortunately, this breakfast staple was discontinued sometime around 2009.
These waffles are long gone but definitely not forgotten. Over a decade after its disappearance, a Reddit thread popped up in memory of TJ's Banana Waffles. One commenter nostalgically noted, "These were my first ride-or-die Trader Joe's item about ten years ago, and every time I walk past the waffles I remember them fondly."
Still get cravings for TJ's Banana Waffles? A helpful fan recommended TJ's banana spread on waffles as a replacement. However, you'll have to reach for the chain's Whole-Grain Waffles, instead. Although this product isn't gluten-free, it costs less than $3 for an eight-pack. And if you go bananas for bananas, add the fresh fruit on top! After all, Trader Joe's bananas are insanely popular because, unlike other brands, they're individually priced.
Arugula Pizza
Trader Joe's Arugula Pizza was a handmade, precooked pizza boasting cherry tomatoes, arugula, and a four-cheese blend. It was touted as one of the brand's best frozen pizzas, rivaling that of top restaurant chains. As one Redditor raves, "This is by far my favorite thing at TJs. [It's] cheap and tastes so high quality... the tomatoes are sooo juicy and the cheese is perfect. I just ate one and I'm craving one again!" Sadly, when customers couldn't find it in the frozen food aisle, one Reddit user reached out to staff, and confirmed their worst suspicions: "I was told it got discontinued on January 23, 2022." We imagine it took some time for stock to disappear, but it's safe to say you won't find any nowadays.
This doesn't mean all hope is lost; you can recreate your own version, and there are benefits to using your own toppings on frozen pizza — namely that it gives you a blank canvas to create the exact meal you desire. Purchase Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza and add arugula, either before baking for softer, cooked greens or just before serving for a fresher flavor. And don't forget to combine it with other goodies that complement each other, like a sweet balsamic vinaigrette.
Aloo Chaat Kati Pouches
Trader Joe's is known for its wide variety of internationally inspired frozen foods, including Aloo Chaat Kati Pouches. These crispy vegetarian pastries were stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, chaat masala, and tamarind chutney. Packages came with two crispy sleeves, perfect for a quick and flavorful snack. But to the dismay of many consumers, the product was discontinued in 2022.
Several customers complained online, claiming that it was their favorite Trader Joe's snack. Apparently, they missed it so much they would even eat an expired box years later. As one shopper explains on Reddit, "I found an old Aloo Chaat in the back of the freezer. Best by 11/30/21. It was still good!"
Don't have any boxes in the back of your freezer? You can always make your own. The sleeves were essentially Aloo Chaat and tamarind chutney wrapped in roti. But if you prefer premade items, try one of Trader Joe's best snacks, like the chain's Mini Vegetable or Mini Pumpkin Samosas with Mango Chutney.
Hi-Protein Veggie Burger
Trader Joe's Hi-Protein Veggie Burger stood out from the pack because it had a whopping 26 grams of protein. You'd be hard-pressed to find another vegan-friendly burger that packs quite as much flavor and protein into one patty. Plus, the product was made with pea protein and was soy and gluten-free, ticking a lot of boxes for those with dietary restrictions.
The product was surprisingly discontinued in 2023, although we're not sure why. It was a popular choice among consumers, particularly vegan ones. However, several fans — even omnivores — claimed to eat them daily. And on this Reddit thread, the terms "devastated" and "grieving" came up a few times in the comments, proving just how much fans will miss these precious patties.
If you're searching for a replacement, Trader Joe's sells Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers. However, these are made with egg and wheat, so aren't suitable for vegans or gluten-free individuals. They also only have just 5 grams of protein per patty, a full 21 grams less than their discontinued counterparts.
Cioppino Seafood Stew
Soup fans will be sad to hear they can no longer find Trader Joe's Cioppino Seafood Stew in stores. Cioppino seafood stew hails from 19th-century San Francisco and was originally a fishermen's dish. After a long day on the waterfront, fishermen would gather whatever they didn't sell and chop it up, adding it to a tomato broth. The name is fitting, seeing how "cioppino" stems from the Italian word for "chop."
This hearty, well-seasoned tomato-based stew always boasts a variety of seafood, and Trader Joe's variety contained deboned cod, shelled shrimp, scallops, mussels, and clams. Fans loved the salty, satisfying flavor, and occasionally added extra ingredients like Trader Joe's Argentinian Red Shrimp and fresh scallions.
Judging by online commentary, this beloved stew was discontinued by 2023. It's just one of many grocery store soups you'll never eat again. You can make a similar stew by combining Trader Joe's Tomato and Red Pepper Soup with classic cioppino ingredients like seafood, onions, and fennel. But don't expect it to have the same Italian-American flavor cioppino is famous for.
Spinach Lasagna
Fans loved the simplicity of Trader Joe's Spinach Lasagna. The product contained spinach, noodles, tomato sauce, cheese, olive oil, and spices, and was made without preservatives or artificial colors or flavors. It could be reheated in the microwave in under 15 minutes, or in a conventional oven in under 40 minutes.
Rumor has it this lasagna was discontinued in 2021. By the end of the year, people were savoring the last of this frozen product. One Facebook user shared, "I was cleaning out my freezer and found a spinach lasagna!! It's going to be a good day." Although it was the last time they'd ever taste this Trader Joe's staple, there are plenty of other frozen lasagnas to take its place. To find one, check out our list of the best and worst store-bought frozen lasagnas. Trader Joe's Meat Lasagna made the cut, but if you prefer a veggie option, try the chain's Butternut Squash Lasagna, instead. It's made with butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, and a Béchamel sauce for a fabulously rich flavor.
Speculoos Cookie Butter Cheesecake Bites
These delicious dessert bites were the perfect blend of cheesecake and cookie butter on a crumbly crust. They offered a beautiful balance of rich, tangy, and sweet flavors. And since each package came with 12 bite-sized cheesecakes, it never felt overwhelming. Granted, when we say bite-sized, we're talking a hefty chomp. However, they still qualified as finger foods, making them ideal for parties.
Speculoos Cookie Butter Cheesecake Bites were discontinued in 2018. Luckily, Trader Joe's still carries the Speculoos Cookie Butter on its own. A jar will set you back roughly $4 and can be used to recreate these cheesecake bites. You can blend the butter into a homemade recipe or add it to store-bought cheesecake. If that's too much work, Trader Joe's offers Chocolate Cheesecake Bites for $5. These decadent dessert bites come with a chocolate cookie crust topped with rich chocolate cheesecake — a chocolate lover's dream.
Veggie Corn Dogs
Many American comfort foods are rooted in meat products. So does being vegetarian mean you have to miss out? Trader Joe's didn't think so, so they created meatless corn dogs made of soy protein frankfurters coated in crispy cornbread. But just as vegetarians got comfortable enjoying Trader Joe's corn dogs, the product was discontinued.
Veggie corn dogs were discontinued several years ago, perhaps even a decade. At the time, reviews were divided. Some felt the dogs had a funky, soy flavor, while others weren't bothered by the artificial meat taste, especially when dipping them in ketchup. Opinions aside, it was nice to have a vegetarian corn dog option. Today, we can't find any corn dogs in Trader Joe's at all. If you're looking for a replacement, fans recommend Sprouts Farmers Market Veggie Corn Dogs, and if you don't mind making your own version, Oscar Meyer has plant-based hot dogs that can be used as the base.
Cheese Blintzes
Frozen food lovers were devastated when Trader Joe's quietly discontinued the beloved Cheese Blintzes in 2024. These Eastern European-inspired pastries are essentially crepes filled with cheese and folded into neat little packages. They're perfect for breakfast, brunch, or a midnight snack. Topping them with whipped cream, fresh fruit, or honey is just icing on the cake — literally.
The reason for the product's discontinuation has been a source of debate. On a Facebook page dedicated to Trader Joe's Discontinued Items, some shoppers believe it was due to low sales while others claim that the company that made them went out of business. If one thing is for certain, the disappearance has left a hole in many shoppers' hearts. Luckily, diehard fans can still find cheese blintzes at other major retailers including Costco, and many consumers rave about Golden's Cheese Blintzes sold at HEB, Safeway, and Walmart.
Eggplant Cutlets
Trader Joe's Eggplant Cutlets were a game-changer for quick weeknight meals. These pre-breaded and perfectly seasoned patties were ready to transform into eggplant Parm or be used as a creative vegetarian sandwich filling. Some fans even used them atop pizza or bruschetta. They had a perfectly crispy exterior and a soft yet flavorful eggplant patty. Unfortunately, the product was discontinued in 2019, leaving vegetarians and eggplant parm enthusiasts in mourning.
Determined fans have turned to Reddit to find a similar product. One shopper believed Trader Joe's product looked "just like Dominex Eggplant Cutlets which are amazing," while another recommended Aldi's eggplant cutlets, sharing that they're "generally pretty good but once in a while you'll get a box that's bitter. Nature of the eggplant!" Meanwhile, Michael Angelo's Breaded Eggplant Cutlets is another contender and is sold in 3-pound bags at Safeway, Costco, and Bi-Rite markets.
Mushroom Turnovers
There's something magical about certain frozen foods. They taste so good, you'd never guess they came from a package. That's exactly what you got with Trader Joe's Mushroom Turnovers. You enjoyed all the benefits of frozen food — a long shelf life and simple preparation — while serving something that tasted homemade. Guests would have sworn you spent hours in the kitchen crafting these delicate pastries from scratch. Unfortunately, fans haven't seen their favorite turnovers at Trader Joe's since 2016.
The Mushroom Turnovers consisted of sautéed mushrooms and onions in a cream cheese pastry. Although they were reportedly delicious, part of their allure was pure nostalgia. Reddit users expressed "These were my childhood," "Childhood memory unlocked," and "Even many years later, I still grieve these."
When searching for something similar, we couldn't find a perfect replacement. However, Trader Joe's Empanadas de Ropa Vieja could be its Cuban cousin. These savory pastries are also made by folding dough over a filling and baking or frying it. However, these empanadas come with shredded beef in a cassava crust, so aren't suitable for vegetarians. For meatless bites, we recommend the Teriyaki Mushroom Mini Bao Buns, which consist of seasoned mushrooms and mixed veggies in bao buns.
Mashed Cauliflower
When Trader Joe's shoppers wanted to elevate their mashed side dish game, they reached for mashed cauliflower. The product came in convenient cupcake-shaped portions, allowing customers to prepare exactly what they needed while making defrosting and cooking a breeze. Each serving delivered a delightfully chunky texture with an unmistakable yet appetizing cauliflower taste.
The product was discontinued in 2024, but customers doubt it was due to a lack of sales. Some shoppers even purchase limits on the product, insinuating they were hoarding TJ's cauliflower mash like toilet paper during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. So why cut this frozen food from the lineup? One Reddit user speculated "whoever the distributor that was making it stopped making it or started charging too much to make it." On Facebook, another fan said, "I'm guessing the source has dried up."
For those missing their cauliflower fix, Trader Joe's offers a fresh alternative in the prepared food section. This new version has a different recipe, featuring cream cheese, sour cream, and horseradish for a creamier consistency and subtle kick. While purists can always recreate the original at home, it'll be far more laborious than reaching into your freezer. For best results when making it from scratch, we recommend using frozen white cauliflower in your mash to achieve the ideal consistency.
Four Cheese Pastry Rolls
Are croissants better with chocolate or cheese? It's a hard call, but if you tried Trader Joe's Four Cheese Pastry Rolls, you might side with the latter. These heavenly spirals of puff pastry came loaded with a blend of cheeses, creating an irresistible combination of flaky, buttery, and savory all in one bite. At under $5 for a pack of four, they made you feel like a gourmet baker with practically zero effort. All you had to do was turn the oven to 400 F and bake them for about 25 minutes.
This treat was spotted as recently as January 2025, but a month later, we could no longer find it online or on store shelves. Fans across the States noticed the same and sadly, a Reddit user confirmed our fears: "I asked our store a few weeks back and they said it was discontinued." What followed on the thread was a string of disappointed comments along with fans reminiscing about how much they loved this frozen food option. It even helped one consumer survive the COVID-19 pandemic: "These were our go-to winter weekend treat during early lockdown. They were yummy happiness."
Although these cheese rolls will be sorely missed, Trader Joe's carries plenty of other baked goods, including the Sfogliatella Pastry. This Napoli-inspired treat consists of thin layers of pasta dough stacked upon each other and loaded with ricotta cheese and candied orange peel.