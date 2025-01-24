The Cauliflower To Look For When Making Creamy Mashed Cauliflower

Cauliflower is one of those versatile vegetables that can wear many hats. You can make buffalo cauliflower as an appetizer, or turn cauliflower into the star of your barbecue. It's also a vegetable that doesn't get enough love in egg salads. However, one variation of cauliflower that definitely doesn't get the attention it deserves is mashed cauliflower. This decadent dish does not simply replace mashed potatoes; it creates a creamy, flavorful cuisine all its own. While hearty mashed potatoes can sometimes be heavy and leave you feeling sluggish, mashed cauliflower tends to be lighter, as well as easier to prepare.

To really streamline preparation, consider using riced cauliflower. Available in many grocery stores, riced cauliflower can typically be found in either the fresh or frozen sections. As the name suggests, it's simply cauliflower that's been processed into small rice-like pieces that are prepackaged. Ideally, fresh riced cauliflower is best, but frozen works, too. In fact, frozen cauliflower actually often softens faster since it's part-cooked before being frozen, plus it's hugely convenient, of course.

Finally, while cauliflower comes in many colors and even rainbow-hued mixes, go for the white cauliflower. It's the easiest to cook, as other varieties don't respond as well to the process of boiling (or steaming) and pureeing. There's also a risk that the colorful varieties, especially purple, can lose some color once boiled, so you might not get the vibrant result expected.