Are Shepherd's Pie And Cottage Pie Really That Different?

It's difficult to pinpoint the exact origins of both cottage pie and shepherd's pie. However, the first recorded use of the name "cottage pie" dates back to the mid to late 1800s, with cottage referring to the modest homes of working-class people who lived in cottages living tough, impoverished lives. Yet, the dish itself predates way more than the popularization of the name and likely came before shepherd's pie, which only appeared in print around the 1849 in The Practice of Cookery and Pastry, a cookbook from Edinburgh, Scotland. Interestingly, some historians suggest that early versions of cottage pie may have used a dough crust, as potatoes didn't become widespread in Britain until the 18th century. Potatoes were first introduced to the British Isles around 1586, when English naturalist Sir Thomas Harriot brought them back from Sir Walter Raleigh's North Carolina colony.

The exact geographical origin of shepherd's pie has long been debated, but cottage pie is more closely linked to Britain, while shepherd's pie is associated with Ireland, partly due to the entangled economic and political histories of both countries. Beginning in the 17th century and continuing into the 18th, under England's widespread colonization of Ireland, Irish tenant farmers lived in poverty and relied on lamb or mutton, which were cheaper than beef, making them the key ingredient in Irish shepherd's pie. Meanwhile, in England, where beef was more accessible, the dish evolved into what is known as cottage pie. Though the two pies are similar, these economic differences shaped their regional identities.